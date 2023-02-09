Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and we bet that you must be searching for those tantalising glamorous outfits for your date nights. It could be a short mini dress, a black bodycon or a shimmery gown which would look perfect on you. But if you are still thinking about which dresses will look good on you or how to style your ensembles the right way to win your lover’s heart, then we might lend you a helping hand.

This Valentine’s Day, take some essential style cues from the Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon and get ready to slay on your romantic date nights. Keep scrolling down to find out that perfect outfit for you. Here’s a look from Kriti Sanon’s Instagram gallery!

If you are going on a date with your partner this Valentine’s week, you can recreate your look with this off-shoulder red mid-length dress by Kriti Sanon. The outfit looks super stylish on her. You can also try wearing it for evening parties. Pair the dress with matching high heels and hoop earrings to complete the ensemble.

If you want to wear a black dress for Valentine’s date, then you can try donning this gorgeous black bodycon dress. Kriti looks stunning in this. The actress sported a sleek ponytail with a long-sleeved bodycon dress. She opted for a minimal makeup look, pairing her outfit with golden drop earrings and black high heels to complete her look.

If you are planning a party or a date with your partner this Valentine’s week, then this dress in white colour is also a good option for making you look glamorous and stylish. Kriti is seen wearing a short white dress which has long puffed sleeves. She paired the outfit with white matching heels and golden earrings.

Kriti Sanon nailed her looks in this cute pink dress. This outfit can be a perfect choice for Valentine’s Day date. The ruffled border with one shoulder mini dress looks pretty. You can pair this outfit with gold round earrings and nude heels.

Kriti Sanon looks super glamorous in this ensemble. This shimmery-glittery mini dress can be a perfect outfit for Valentine’s Day parties. You can also recreate this look of Kriti’s, pair the dress with silver studs and rings.

