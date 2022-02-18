Looking For Ways to Loss Weight? Tip: First fix Your Sleep Cycle

Did you know weight gain has something to do with lack of sleep? Yes, that’s true. And, a number of studies have stated that sleep and weight gain are connected.

As per Susan Zafarlotfi, “When you have sleep deprivation and are running on low energy, you automatically go for a bag of potato chips or other comfort foods." She is a PhD, clinical director of the Institute for Sleep and Wake Disorders, at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey.

Well, now if we sit and think about it, we might be able to connect the dots. And, if you are worried about how to deal with this issue then fret not. We are here to help.

>Understanding Sleep-Diet Relationship

Sleep-deprived people have a tendency to consume more than others. Sleep has an effect on two essential hunger hormones, ghrelin and leptin. In the brain, ghrelin signifies hunger. Leptin, which is produced by fat cells, lowers hunger and indicates fullness in the mind. As a result, if you don’t get sufficient sleep, your body produces more ghrelin and less leptin, leaving you hungry and boosting your appetite.

>Sleep deprivation has an impact on metabolism:

The quantity of calories burned during sleeping is known as the resting metabolic rate (RMR). It is influenced by age, body weight, height, gender, and muscle mass. However, studies show that sleep deprivation reduces RMR.

>Enough sleep can prevent mid-night snacking

Going to bed early may help you prevent the late-night munching that frequently occurs when you stay up beyond your bedtime. Pushing your bedtime eventually means you will be up for way too long, giving you a greater window of opportunity to eat, — particularly if it’s been a long time since dinner.

>Lack of sleep can cause insulin resistant

Insulin is a hormone that transports sugar from the circulation into the cells of your body to be utilized as energy. When bodily cells become insulin resistant, extra sugar stays in the circulation and the body generates more hormones to compensate. Excess insulin increases hunger and instructs the body to accumulate more calories than fat. All of this occurs as a result of poor sleep, which can lead cells into becoming insulin resistant.

