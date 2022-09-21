Looking Forward to Getting to Know Gujarat Titans Fans, says designer Kanika Goyal

After winning hearts on the field with their performance, the defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans are bringing their A-game to the world of fashion. The team is bringing out a dynamic streetwear collection for its fan base.

The athleisure collection is designed by ace designer Kanika Goyal under her Label and will be launched in two segments, with the first Autumn-Winter collection launching at the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week scheduled from 12th-16th October 2022, and the other Spring-Summer collection is scheduled for a later stage.

Kanika Goyal is known for her striking innovations in fashion, and for imbibing a strong emotional and cultural undertone with her collections. Elated to be part of the collaboration, Kanika says, “I’m excited to be collaborating with the Gujarat Titans on this fun, new collection - I’ve worked to bring together streetwear and sport, in a new way that is seamless and accessible to fans."

She further adds, “KGL [Kanika Goyal Label] is about creating a ‘vibe,’ and tapping into emotions - what greater emotion could there be than avid Indian cricket fans cheering for their favourite team! I’m looking forward to the launch of this collection at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week - and getting to know Gujarat Titans fans as a new audience of shoppers."

This marks the first ever collaboration of FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week with a Tata IPL team. Speaking about the association, Jaspreet Chandok, head – RISE Fashion and Lifestyle, says, “At FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week, we have always believed that innovative and out of the box collaborations open doors towards a fashion forward world that in turn elevate the Indian fashion ecosystem. Our association with Gujarat Titans this season, which forges a relation between India’s most loved sport and the country’s most prestigious fashion event is a testament to that commitment. We are elated to see this partnership come to fruition on the runway and are looking forward to seeing the new apparel range excite cricket fans from across the country."

Riding on the success and support they got in their debut Tata IPL season; this streetwear collection is aimed at bringing fans one step closer to the Gujarat Titans identity and giving them a scope to wear and flaunt the indomitable spirit of the team. Talking about the streetwear collection, Arvinder Singh, chief operating officer – Gujarat Titans says, “We had a highly successful debut season and are blessed to have the unending support from our fans. This launch of a dedicated streetwear collection is aimed at bringing Gujarat Titans and our fans closer in carrying forward the spirit of the team and the game."

He further adds, “It resonates with the always-forward-moving motto of our team and our endeavour to remain connected with our fans at all times. We are delighted to be partnering with Kanika Goyal for the collection, who herself is a young designer, just like the young team we are. Kanika’s creative touch and the launch of the collection at the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week will be another ‘first’ for us."

