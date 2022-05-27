Loose Jeans Or Tight Ones: Can Tight Jeans Cause Testicular Cancer? Know What Experts Have To Say

Tight or skinny jeans indeed go well with a pair of white sneakers and a collared T-shirt and compliment the shape of your legs. However, the appealing look that the jeans give you often overshadows the downsides of wearing it.

Experts suggest that wearing tight jeans all day long can cause discomfort and health issues. Such jeans restrict the movement of your lower body and apply excessive pressure on your legs and other areas.

Tight clothes apply constant pressure and can injure the nerves and muscles of your legs. With lesser room for your leg to adjust within the cloth, tight jeans can cause pain, numbness and a tingling sensation in the front of your thighs.

Some doctors also believe that men who wear tight jeans for a long time throughout the day can even develop testicular cancer. According to Guy Toner, a consultant medical oncologist at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Victoria, testicles are at a cooler temperature than other parts of our body. The relatively lower temperature of the testicles facilitates the production of sperms.

Now, according to experts, wearing tight clothing below the waist such as a skinny jeans or tight underwear can increase the temperature of the testicles that can result in a lower sperm count. This, in turn, can increase the risk of testicular cancer.

However, there isn’t enough evidence available which suggests that tight jeans and testicular cancer have a direct relation. But, even if wearing skinny jeans doesn’t t lead to cancer, it can cause other health issues.

Tight jeans can affect the blood circulation in your body below the waist and make your ankles and feet feel weak. This is also applicable for the curve-hugging shapewears that are often excessively tight.

Besides this, tight jeans doesn’t allow the skin to breathe resulting in skin inflammation. The situation can get worse for those suffering from skin conditions like psoriasis or eczema as their skin is more sensitive.

