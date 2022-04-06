Loss of Appetite is Among 2 to 5-Year-Old Kids. Know Reasons

It’s okay if the child does not eat properly once in a while, but if this is happening regularly, it’s time you consult a doctor. Lack of appetite means less food, which in turn means not getting enough nutritional value. Let’s understand the reasons why your child might not be eating properly.

If the child has a sore throat, stomach flu, diarrhoea, headache, fever or any other symptoms, they may eat less comparatively. However, as soon as they get better, the child’s diet goes back to what it was.

Some older children face a lot of stress, thereby losing their appetite in the process. If your child is not getting proper sleep or diet, they may get stressed. It’s important to recognise the cause of stress.

Small kids sometimes don’t want to eat because of worms in their stomachs. If they are facing abdominal pain and continuous desire not to eat food, see a doctor. Worms kill hunger.

If the child is around 1 or 2 years and not eating anything, see if s/he is teething. Kids usually don’t want to eat because of the pain around the gums.

Sometimes loss of iron in children’s bodies also contributes to loss of appetite.

Tips to increase children’s appetite

We all know how much they love snacking!

Give them roasted peanuts and not chips.

Give them healthy vegetable sandwiches or soups and not maida biscuits or cookies.

Always Keep enough gaps between snacks and meals.

If they are not fond of milk, feed them cottage cheese, curd, cream, etc. to meet the calcium requirement.

Give them healthy fat and calorie-rich foods to eat so that the weight can be balanced.

Make smoothies, milkshakes from berries, honey, banana, curd, mango or their other favourite fruits.

