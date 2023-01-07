Love Aloo Bhujia? 4 Alternative Mouth-Watering and Healthy Snacks

No snack time is complete without our favourite aloo bhuija. It is one of the most readily available snacks and is addictive to eat. Apart from serving it with a hot cup of tea or coffee, it can be used to garnish meals or can be added in sev puri. The results are endless. But the question is should you eat it?

Aloo bhujia consists of salt and high amounts of fat, and too much consumption of it can lead to hypertension and fatty liver. This packaged food item is usually fried in oil which can lead to fat formation and toxins. While it can be made at home, one should avoid starchy and deep-fried foods with high salt content. Instead, you can opt for these snacks that are not only healthy but delicious-

Makhana (Fox Nuts)

Makhanas are lotus seeds or fox nuts that are low in calories and are a good source of protein, calcium and iron. They take less than 10 minutes to be prepared. All you need to do is roast it in an extremely small quantity of oil or ghee. You can add a pinch of salt, or instead add spices like red chilli powder, turmeric powder, chaat masala powder, and black salt.

Peanut Salad

The Peanut salad is a healthy and nutritious salad recipe that requires minimal effort. It is made with boiled peanuts (groundnuts), raw vegetables like cucumber, onions, tomatoes, chillies, lemon, spices and herbs. You can pair this salad with a hot cup of tea or coffee. Groundnuts are rich in vitamins, folate, vitamin B6, vitamin E, magnesium, phosphorous, zinc and iron.

Corn Salad

Corn salads are not only nutritious and healthy, but they make for a perfect mid-day snack and instantly satisfy your food cravings. Boil some sweet corn with a pinch of salt. Add chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, coriander and mint leaves, spices, and lemon juice.

Sprouts

Sprouts are made with moong beans, herbs and lemon. This is a protein-packed snack that is supremely fulfilling. Add sprouted moong beans, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, black pepper, coriander leaves and lemon. You may add tamarind or mint chutney. You can also give it a toss on the pan, and add some spices for added flavour.

