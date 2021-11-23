Love Bombing: What is This Red Flag in Dating Trend and How Can You Protect Yourself

Some people have a tendency to quickly jump in a new relationship. Others may express a desire to tread with caution, others jump in quickly. It can be rather exhilarating and passionate to be in a fast-moving relationship. However, in some cases, it can signal something more sinister. For instance, love-bombing. In basic terms, it is a type of emotional manipulation used by narcissists and a common tactic in other toxic relationships.

Anyone can love-bomb with an idea to gain power over their partner by constantly showering them with dramatic professions of love. Love-bombing looks like someone constantly wanting to be around: to feel loved and adored and can be hard to spot. Love-bombers tend to shower attention upon their partner and create control dependency and idealization. To the one being bombarded with grand gestures can assume it to be signs of affection and attention. The common offenders suffer from narcissistic traits or unhealthy attachment issues.

Sheelaa M Bajaj, life coach facilitator, told HT, “Love bombing is when things are too much too soon." Speaking to Hindustan Times, she explained, “When someone is being too intense way too soon, there is a hidden agenda to this avalanche of love and care. There is no such thing as a perfect relationship. But when someone gives you the idea that it’s perfect. It is because they want you to see that it is."

She added that one needs to trust their instinct if they spot any red flags because what may initially appear as a grand display of love would soon be overtaken with intense obsessive behaviour and gaslighting.

>Here’s how you can protect yourself From Being Love Bombed

Be wary of any manipulation tactics and confide in someone you trust.

Set healthy limitations and share the thoughts with your partner.

Abide by your own set boundaries, deny any over-the-top gestures and take things forward at your own pace.

In extreme cases, consult a therapist and equip yourself to understand the situation better and cope accordingly.

Honour your space and protect your emotional and mental wellbeing.

