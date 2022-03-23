Love Egg Parathas? Well, We Got You Covered With an Easy Recipe

Even though summer is almost here, an egg paratha occasionally causes no harm, right? Packed with nutrients, an egg paratha never goes wrong. It will keep you energized throughout the day. It is an easy-to-make dish and won’t take more than 45 minutes.

Ingredients required for making delicious egg paratha-

1 tablespoon of oil

2 eggs

A pinch of salt

2 cups of whole wheat flour

¼ cup of chopped onions

1 chopped green chilli

2 tablespoons of chopped coriander leaves

½ tablespoon of garam masala

Egg Paratha making recipe

Flour, salt and oil should be mixed into a smooth dough using 1 cup of water. This dough should then be kneaded well. Divide it into 4 balls.

Roll out a ball using a rolling pin and fold it twice to form a triangle.

Meanwhile, whisk eggs well with onions, chilli, coriander leaves, garam masala and salt in a bowl.

The rolled dough should then be placed on a hot tawa and cooked for 1-2 minutes. After that, a little oil should be added to the surface and cooked for another minute.

Carefully notice when edges start to crisp make a slit using a sharp knife on folds quickly. Pour half the quantity of egg in this slit. The paratha should then be tilted so that the egg mix slides in. Then flip the paratha over and the process should then be repeated.

Pour some oil on the paratha and press the surface gently. Continue cooking until paratha turns brown.

Serve piping hot with butter or desi ghee on top.

Eggs contain 9 essential amino acids. So, if you wish to relish a super soft, delicious and nutritious food, go for egg paratha.

