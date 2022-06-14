Love Healthy And Strong Nails? Make Sure You Have These Vitamins, Minerals In Your Diet

Beautiful nails enhance the beauty of our hands. Some women are fond of having large nails, but their nails break repeatedly and they rely on extensions for special occasions. Do you know that to keep nails beautiful and healthy, it is important to take a nutritious diet, which includes protein, iron, zinc and biotin-like nutrients?

Here is a list of nutrients to keep our nails strong and healthy:

Protein: Consuming a diet rich in protein helps you get healthy and strong nails. Plenty of protein is found in lentils and mushrooms. Fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids is also a good source of protein and sulphur. If your nails are thin and break frequently, you can include these things in your diet.

Iron: The function of iron in the body is to provide sufficient oxygen to cells. When the body is properly oxygenated, the nails also become healthier and stronger. If iron is deficient, the shape and form of your nails can be affected.

For this, you need to include foods rich in iron in your diet. You can meet your iron needs by including spinach, beetroot, tomato and black gram in your diet.

Vitamin C: Vitamin C is essential for collagen development. Vitamin C provides strength to the nails. For this, you should include citrus fruits like lemon, orange, kiwi, strawberry and tomato in your routine. Green leafy vegetables and oranges should also be included in your diet. Men need 90 milligrams and women 75 milligrams of vitamin C every day.

Zink: Among many other supplements for healthy and strong nails zinc is one of the most vital ones. As the body needs zinc for the growth and division of cells. For this, you should consume zinc-rich food. It is found in abundance in fish, eggs, soya, chickpeas, black beans, almonds, cashews and seeds.

