The New year is here in full swing! Contrary to what anyone says, there’s a feeling of ‘new year, new me’ that comes with it (even if it doesn’t last for more than a month)! Dry January has cast a spell, motivating everyone to adopt sober dating as the new trend. To say the least, a warm cup of cuppa can’t go wrong, right? In fact, Tinder’s recent Year in Swipe report highlights how more and more singles are raising a glass to sober dates, with 72% members saying that they don’t drink or only drink occasionally on their dating profiles. Alcohol-free dates have become a way for singles to be more authentic on dates and challenge traditional dating norms. So, for all the sober-curious daters out there, whether you’re finally saying NO to that hangover or just looking for an activity that’s a lot more fun than ‘grabbing a drink’, we have you covered!

Espresso your feels over coffee

Coffee dates can hardly ever disappoint! Candid and casual, coffee dates are the perfect way to take the pressure off and get to know your date a little better. The app saw a 26% increase in coffee dates in bios this year, suggesting that singles are meeting for more than just dinner and drinks these days. So, whether you like that latte, mocha or Americano, hop across your favourite coffee bars to learn more about your date and know if something is brewing between the two of you! Whether you are new friends or still trying to figure it out, add your relationship goal to your profile and find a match who shares the same vibe as you.

Old school picnic hits different

Now let us set the scene, you’re surrounded by pretty flowers, the sky has never been blue-er and your Pinterest mood board of the most picturesque picnic setting is finally coming to life! With the word ‘picnic’ seeing a 15% rise in bios, a cute and fun day outdoors will give you the perfect chance to spend some quality time with a match. And if all turns out well (wink wink), it might lead to one more thing to check off your bucket list: star-gazing with bae.

Find the GPS to their heart

You know what’s the best recipe for a dry date magic? Music and a long drive! Hop in your car, up the volume on your shared playlist and hit the road with your date. As one of the top 10 date activities for the app members, a long drive is a low-key way to get to know your date with deep conversations and your music choices playing cupid (or not).

Shout out to PJ’s, Popcorn and the Big Screen

Bring out your best rom-coms or even The Conjuring for all that matters, pop the popcorn, turn off the lights and settle in for an all-nighter on the couch. As one of the Top 5 interests on the app’s profiles, movie dates are the perfect conversation starters - whether you spend hours picking the right movie or binge on it! And for those of you who don’t want to stay indoors, head out to your nearest drive-in cinema for a movie night under the stars!

Funny, Fresh and Forward is Sexy

Enjoying a good laugh together is the absolute best thing that can happen on a date — so don’t think too much and take your date to see a live comedy show. With 10% increase of ‘stand-up’ in the app bios, a chill and happy mood is a great way to melt away the first date jitters! In fact, a sense of humor was what app members looked for most when reading a potential match’s profile. Your bio can be more than an ‘About Me’ section. Include your dating intentions to set expectations and attract your perfect match.

