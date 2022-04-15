Love Mangoes? Prepare Aamras at Home And Beat The Heat

Summer is in full swing, and that also means mangoes will be raiding our freezers and fruit baskets. Mangoes, known as the king of fruits, come in a variety of shapes and sizes. They’ll be in smoothies, dips, mocktails, shakes, custard, and much more as soon as summer arrives.

After hearing the name aamras, people can not resist themselves, especially in summer. It is one such fruit that is not only full of taste but also beneficial for health. A variety of dishes are made from mangoes and traditionally aamras has been the preferred.

If you have not tried Aamras at home yet, we will tell you how you can beat this heat the easiest way!

Ingredients:

Ripe Mango - 1 kg

Sugar - 1 cup (as per taste)

Cold milk - 2.5 cups

Saffron - 1/4 tsp

ice cubes

Process:

Take ripe mangoes and peel them off.

Take out the mango pulp in a vessel and keep it. You can first roll the mango well by placing it between your palms.

Following this, cut mangoes into pieces.

Now put the mango pulp in the mixer and add sugar on top. Grind it well by putting the lid on the mixer.

After this, add milk and saffron to the paste and grind it one more time. If you want, you can also add saffron later.

Now, take out the mangoes separately in a vessel. If it looks thick, add more milk to make it thinner.

Your aamras is ready. Keep it in the fridge for some time to cool down. While serving it, you can also add a few ice cubes.

