Love Missi Roti? We Have the Easiest Recipe Here

Missi Roti is savoury, a nutty-flavoured flatbread made from whole wheat flour, gramme flour, and spices. Missi roti is a North Indian speciality, frequently prepared in various homes throughout the North Indian belt.

Missi roti is also known as besan roti because that is one of the main ingredients. Besan gives the roti a nice nutty flavour. It also makes the roti crispier.

This recipe has a few variations. Some people make layered crispy and flaky missi roti with it. However, instead of the layered version, we make a simple round roti. If you want to make a crispy layered version, see this Paratha Recipe or Lachha Paratha for inspiration. Here we’re sharing a recipe that we’ve been enjoying for many years.

Ingredients:

Besan - 1 cup

Wheat flour - 1/2 cup

Onion - 1

Green chili - 1

Coriander leaves - 2 tbsp

Saunf coarsely ground - 1/2 tsp

Kasuri methi - 1 tsp

Red chili powder - 1 tsp

Coriander Powder - 1 tsp

Garam Masala - 1/2 tsp

Turmeric - 1/2 tsp

Amchur - 1 tsp

Cumin - 1/2 tsp

Ginger grated - 1 tsp

Kalonji - 1 tsp

Butter - as required

Oil/ghee - 2 tsp

Salt - as per taste

Steps to make it:

To make Missi Roti, start chopping the onions and green chillies finely.

Now sieve wheat flour and gram flour in a deep-bottomed vessel. Mix them well among themselves.

Now add turmeric, red chili powder, coriander powder, garam masala, cumin ginger to the flour and mix it well.

Now add kasoori fenugreek, finely chopped onion, green chilli and coriander leaves to the mixture.

Add 2 tsp oil to this mixture and mix. After mixing the oil well with the mixture, knead the dough by adding water little by little.

Keep in mind that the dough has to be kneaded such that it is neither too soft nor too hard. After this, cover the dough with a cotton cloth and keep it aside for 10 minutes.

After the stipulated time, take the dough and knead it one more time and later to this prepare equal proportion balls of the dough.

Now put a nonstick pan/tawa to heat on low flame.

While the tawa is heating up, take a dough ball and roll it. Spread a pinch of fennel and coriander leaves on it and put it on the pan to roast.

Now with the help of cotton cloth or kitchen towel, press and bake the missi roti. Cook the roti well from both sides.

After turning golden, take out the roti on a plate. Similarly, make missi roti of all the flour. Serve hot with butter on top of delicious Punjabi Missi Roti.

