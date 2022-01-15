Love Paneer? Why Don't You Prepare it at Home With This Super Easy Recipe?

Paneer is not only delicious but also a rich source of protein. A lot of people love paneer and several main course dishes are prepared with it. And while you usually buy it from the market, let’s tell you that it’s not difficult at all to prepare pure and healthy paneer at home.

So, today, we have brought you an easy recipe to make soft and tasty paneer at home.

How to make Paneer at home

Take about one litre of milk with full cream and boil it on medium flame.

Keep stirring the milk until it is completely boiled. Now, add some salt to the milk and boil it for a while.

Now, add some lemon juice into the milk and stir it with a ladle.

The milk will turn sour in about 5 minutes. Turn off the flame of the gas.

Next, take a small bowl and pour half a litre of water into it.

Take another big bowl and cover it with a muslin cloth. Now, put the sour milk or fata hua doodh in this cloth and filter it.

Now, clean the paneer bundle by dipping it in a bowl of clean water to remove the sourness of lemon from it.

Take out the paneer bundle on the kitchen slab and place a heavy article on it so that the water present in it drains out.

Your tasty and soft paneer is ready. Now, you can cook anything with it in just half an hour. This homemade paneer can also be kept in the refrigerator for future use.

