Love Rafting? Keep These Things in Mind to Enjoy to The Fullest

Are you planning a visit to one of the adventure sports destinations? If you are a water baby, undoubtedly you love rafting, right? If you are planning any such trip, which involves activities like these with family or friends, here are a few things that you have to keep in mind so that you enjoy the fullest.

Follow your guide’s instructions:

Before you begin rafting, the guide in your boat briefs you on the details of the river’s waves. It also explains how to save someone in an emergency. Pay attention before you begin rafting.

Don’t forget to wear your helmet and a life jacket:

Advertisement

During river-rafting, the boat frequently overturns due to the powerful current of the river. Before you begin rafting, remember to put on your helmet and a life jacket for safety reasons.

Boat driving tips:

Before going rafting, the guide will teach you how to hold the boat’s paddle and what are its methods, as well as understand what is being said. Because rafting involves following a set of instructions and not doing something unusual in the name of adventure.

Don’t Panic:

The key is not to panic. Even if you face an accident while rafting. You can simply save yourself and your buddies by following the guide with a calm head.

Swimming is required.

A life jacket, of course, ensures your protection while river rafting. Swimming, on the other hand, increases your safety.

Keep these items with you:

While going rafting, don’t forget to include certain important items such as comfortable shoes, dry clothing, a water bottle, sunglasses, and sunscreen.

Rafting spots

Advertisement

Rishikesh is known throughout India for rafting. Apart from that, the Teesta River in Sikkim, the Barpol River in Coorg, the Indus River in Ladakh, and the Kolad River in Maharashtra are also recognised for thrilling rafting adventures.

India has several well-known river rafting destinations. However, most people prefer rafting in the summer at a hill station. It is only done in shallow rivers with fast currents.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. Hindi news18 does not confirm the same. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.