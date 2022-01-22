Love South Indian Cuisine? This Onion Rava Dosa Recipe is Your Stop

Dosa can any day top the list of the most loved Indian dishes. Commonly eaten in the southern part of India, Dosa has become synonymous with South Indian food. It is now enjoyed in not only the southern states but has gained popularity across the country.

Apart from its lip-smacking taste, Dosa is even healthier than other fried South Indian dishes like vada and is also easy to make. Moreover, Dosa can be prepared in various ways like Masala Dosa, Plain Dosa, Cheese Dosa and many more. Although rice is widely used to make the Dosa batter, one also has the flexibility of using Rava or semolina.

Using Rava not only brings out a different variation of Dosa but also makes it even healthier than the rice alternative. Experts suggest that Rava contains essential nutrients like magnesium, zinc and phosphorus that helps in better functioning of our nervous system. Moreover, it also contains a significant amount of selenium which boosts our immune system and keeps infections at bay.

Now that we are familiar with all the benefits that a Rava Dosa can offer, let us see the easy process to make it. In this recipe, we will be adding some onions to make it even tastier, so follow the steps below to make a delicious onion Rava Dosa at home.

The ingredients required are Rava, rice flour, chopped onions, roasted cashew nuts, green chilli, jeera, hing or asafoetida, ginger, black pepper and salt.

Step – 1 Take a vessel and mix the Rava and rice flour together in it. Mix until it becomes soft enough.

Step – 2 Now add some jeera, hing and salt as per taste before mixing it well.

Step – 3 Now, cover the mixture with a lid and keep it in a warm place for some hours.

Step – 4 Before preparing the final Dosa batter, add some chopped onions, cashew nuts, ginger, green chilli and black pepper to the mixture. Then add some water and mix it well to prepare a thin paste-like consistency.

Step – 5 Now, take a non-stick pan and heat it

Step – 6 Once the pan gets heated, take half a cup of Dosa batter and put it in the centre of the pan before spreading it evenly to make a round Dosa.

Step – 7 Now, sprinkle it with some green chilli and onions and cook it for 3 to 4 minutes.

Step – 8 Keep adding a little bit of oil in the corners of the Dosa and wait until it turns light brown.

Step – 9 Now, flip the Dosa once and serve it on a plate with some green chutney.

Step – 10 Your onion Rava Dosa is ready to be eaten.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

