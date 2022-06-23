Love To Go For Running In The Morning? Keep These Points In Mind

Running is one of the most effective ways to stay fit. Many only focus on weightlifting and miss out on understanding the importance of basic physical activities such as running. Running and jogging are a form of aerobic exercise and have a lot of benefits. Strong bones and apt body weight are some of the pros of running. It also improves immunity and is good for your knees and back, if practiced properly.

While running seems easy, there are many who make mistakes while doing it. However, these mistakes can be avoided. Below, we have listed four steps that one should remember while running.

Shoes

Comfortable shoes are the most essential thing. Many underestimate the importance of wearing the right pair of shoes. Comfortable shoes protect you from unwanted hamstring injuries and sprained ankles that can happen during running.

Warm-up

Before running, warm-up is essential to make the body accustomed to the change. Running without warm-up will make the body uncomfortable with a sudden movement. So warm up like walking, stretching should be done, followed by running.

Take gaps while running

When you continuously run, the pressure and heart rate increase rapidly. It is advisable to take breaks at regular intervals so that the body is not exhausted and the heart rate is ideal for running.

Stay Hydrated

Keeping yourself hydrated is the most important thing while running. A lot of sweat is released from the body during and after running. Water helps in maintaining the body temperature, which often gets above the normal level because of the intensity with which you are performing the exercise.

