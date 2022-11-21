Love To Travel But Worried About Fitness? Alia Bhatt's Trainer Reveals Solution; Watch

Do you love to vacation but are worried that it turns you into a lazy person? You’ve arrived at the perfect place for seeking the best solution to your problem. Yoga expert Anshuka Parwani, the celebrity fitness trainer who has worked with several Bollywood biggies including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and more, has addressed how one can keep up with their fitness routine even while travelling. Her quick and easy practice is not only simple and effective but can also be performed at any time and anywhere. “It just instantly lifts you up and is a great way to get that blood circulation going," said the expert.

Take a look at Anshuka Parwani’s dynamic fitness routine that can be followed while travelling:

Jumping Jacks (1-2 minutes)

Jumping jack also known as star jump is performed by jumping such that legs are spread wide meanwhile hands go overhead, sometimes in a clap, then returning back to the original position with feet together and arms at the side.

Spine and shoulder mobility (10 reps)

From the downward dog position, stretch one leg bringing it close to the arm, then lift the arm straight pointing toward the sky, and repeat the same with another leg.

Squats (10 reps)

This strength exercise is performed by lowering the hips from a standing position and then returning back to the same position.

Jump Squats (10 reps)

Jump squats are a higher variation of squats that demands people to propel their body upward and jump from the lowered position. While taking the jump, make sure the hands are moved down to generate force. Land softly on the floor to squat down again, this time bringing the palm together making sure that the knees are not caved in any manner.

Inch Worms (10 reps)

This exercise begins by standing straight and then reaching the arms toward the ground. Use the hands to walk away from the feet, such that you end up in a plank-like position. Then step your feet forward toward the hands and return back to the standing position.

Headstand (1-2 minutes)

Headstand, also known as Shirashasana, is the inversion of standing position. The expert added, “While we are on the go away from home, it’s always a good idea to follow a fitness routine that helps you stay fit and on track. Taking out a little bit of time for a quick routine will help you in the long run. You won’t break the momentum of your routine and it also helps you to unwind, reduce stress and maintain energy levels."

The fitness trainer advised those who can’t perform headstands to simply replace the set with a 30-second plank on each side. For those who can perform headstand, she suggested not to repeat it multiple times, just one is enough. The dynamic fitness routine should be performed for 2-3 rounds.

