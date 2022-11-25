Loved Disha Patani’s New Bikini? These 6 Looks Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat

Disha Patani is an absolute fashionista. The fitness enthusiast, who often inspires her fans, in the latest frame served fitness goals and said “Eat Your Carbs". Apart from workout videos, which include weight lifting and boxing, she also inspires fans’ with her wardrobe collection. One can also find the most steal-worthy bikinis and athleisure in her collection. Recently, Disha shared a mirror selfie in a black bikini with a bathrobe, which she styled off her shoulders. On her post, fans reacted with fire and love-struck emojis.

Check out Disha Patani’s bikini collection here:

Here, Disha donned a cheetah-designed red bikini and absolutely nailed it. She accessorised it with a pendant.

Disha Patani in a metallic grey-coloured asymmetry bikini top posed on a couch. She opted for shimmery eyes and bare lips to complete her look.

The Malang fame donned a cheetah-designed white bikini top here. She applied glossy lipstick and went for wavy hair.

Disha made the ambience shine brighter in this brown bikini. The cutout designs around the waist amped up the style quotient of the beachwear.

Dressed in a red bikini, the actress gave her fans major beachside vacation goals.

Disha looked ravishing as she flaunted her curves in this stunning white bikini along with a white shrug. If you’re looking to upgrade your bikini wardrobe, then Disha Patani’s looks must be on your mood board.

Her passion for fitness is clearly visible. As per the reports, Disha spends one hour a day on training which includes yoga, boxing, kickboxing, gymnastics or swimming. Work-wise, Disha Patani has Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra next. Meanwhile, the makers also announced a sequel to her and Aditya Roy Kapur’s hit-film Malang recently.

