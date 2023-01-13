Loved The Red Carpet Hairstyles From Golden Globes 2023? Here's How To Achieve Them

On January 10, celebrities from film and television gathered in Los Angeles for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards and we witnessed celebrities donning stunning hairstyles. Celebrity hairstylists break down some of the top hairstyles from the red carpet and how did they achieve it using the the brand’s hair care product range.

Celebrity: Quinta Brunson | Hairstylist: Alexander Armand

Quinta Brunson was named Best Actress in a Comedy Series at the awards for her show Abbott Elementary. Alexander Armand shares how he achieved the beautiful sleek pulled back ponytail with texture.

Advertisement

Steps:

First, I blow dried Quinta’s hair using the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer professional edition using the highest speed and heat temperature for optimal drying time. Then I used the professional styling concentrator attachment to focus on each section of hair without disturbing the rest. Once her hair was blown out, I used the hair straightener at 410-degree temperature to achieve a beautiful sleek pulled-back look! I then added texture to her ponytail using the straightener by manipulating the hair in various directions to produce an effortless textured look! For a final touch I went back over the hair pulled back with the hair dryer professional edition with the flyaway attachment to insure there were no flyaways.

Celebrity: Rhea Seehorn | Hairstylist: Matthew Collins

Matthew Collins styled Rhea Seehorn for her Golden Globes 2023 appearance. He says, “We often use extensions for extra fullness and to help hold the style on big carpet days. But the big hack here is using the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler. It’s so frustrating pre-styling extensions without an assistant or extra hands, so I love to use the Coanda Smoothing Dryer attachment to help me dry and smooth out the extension pieces before I clip into place."

Steps:

I used a volume mousse at the roots and a little through the ends to give volume and body to the hair, I then used my hair dryer professional edition on high heat and high power to dry in the mousse, then used a boar bristle paddle brush to smooth out the hair and lock in the center part. I take extra caution to smooth the hairline and nape of neck on these big carpet days. I then used my hair straightener on low heat to flat iron 1 inch of the root area around her hairline and part. This will help control any frizz and keep the look looking controlled. Now it was time to set the soft subtle blended waves into place. I now turned my hair straightener up to high heat and started from the back. I took 1 x1 inch sections and curled each curl towards the center back of the head. Meaning, I curl all the curls in the same direction so that by the time I get to the front it’s all moving away from the face. For each curl, I hold the iron vertically and start slowly at the root, bending it in a 180-degree direction towards the center. I do the first part slow, the middle part a slight bit faster and a little bit faster as I work through the ends. It’s important not to go much faster as the ends will look straight, but too slow will give it too much of a curl. I just wanted a soft S bend to almost appear to have one full bend and not wrap around itself and make a full “curl" I always take extra caution to get my timing right on the pieces around the face especially the two pieces on either side of the part While she got her makeup done, I let this all set and sprayed some texture spray. Once she was ready to go, I used my wide tooth comb to brush out her hair and set it with a medium hold dry hairspray. Luckily the rain in LA finally stopped so I won’t stress about that.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here