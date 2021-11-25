Loves Dates But Concerned About Taste? Here's How You Keep Them Fresh, Tasty

Winters are here, and there’s no fruit healthier and better than dates. It’s rich in Vitamin B6 and iron. However, when we buy dates in bulk, they either start drying up or their taste changes with time.

Date palm helps improve digestion and strengthens immunity. People buy dates in large quantities and keep them in the house but they do not find any solution to avoid them from getting dry.

So today we are giving you some tips to store dates for a long time. By following these tips, you can keep dates fresh and tasty for a long time:

>Store in a glass jar

To keep dates fresh and tasty, store them in a clean glass jar. Along with this, take care that the jar is not wet. The jar should not be filled.

>Keep in an airtight zip bag:

You are advised to store dates in an air-tight zip bag. This will keep them away from wind and sunlight and will remain fresh and tasty for a long time. Just keep in mind that you have to stir it once a week so that they do not lose their freshness.

>Wrap in a blotting paper

If you want to store dates for four to five months, you can wrap the dates in blotting paper. After this keep them in an airtight plastic container.

>Keep dates in a normal refrigerator:

If you want to store dates for a week or fifteen days, you can also store them in the refrigerator. You can keep them in a plastic or steel box in the refrigerator.

