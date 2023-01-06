Low-Carb Diet: Here Are Some Side Effects

Fitness has become a trending topic around the world today. There is nothing wrong with experimenting with your lifestyle to stay fit. But people often take it to a level, which is extreme in a sense. Fitness calls for a controlled diet and over-limiting your nutrients can lead to deficiencies and diseases.

Carbohydrate is a nutrient that is seen as one of the worst to be consumed if you want to lose weight. However, a healthy amount of carbohydrates is necessary to prevent the side effects of a lack of carbohydrates in the body.

Low carb diet has certain side effects, and according to Diabetes.co.uk, they are:

Low blood sugar:

Reducing the carbohydrate intake drastically, your dosage of insulin or tablets will have to be revised. Hypoglycemia can lead to symptoms such as looking pale, shakiness, headache, hunger or nausea, sweating, irregular fast beat, fatigue, etc. It is important to visit the doctor if you are facing any of the above symptoms.

Low-carb flu

People who drastically reduce carbohydrate intake may experience symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog and headaches. These side effects are often referred to as low-carb flu and happen as a result of the body passing out fluid and salts from the body during the initial weeks of a low-carb diet.

Constipation

As your guts try to adjust to the new diet, constipation can be a common side effect. Sufficient hydration and strong vegetable intake are necessary if you reduce carbohydrate intake significantly. A strong laxative might be prescribed to you if constipation makes you very uncomfortable.

Cramps

Cramps can occur due to the loss of salts such as potassium, magnesium, or sodium when you start a low-carb diet. If you get cramps, make sure you increase your potassium intake through yoghurt, salmon, eggs, almonds, and mushrooms. If you continue to have cramps, speak to your doctor who should be able to help you address the issue.

