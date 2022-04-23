Low-Grade Fever: Know The Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

Normal human body temperature is around 98.6°F. Temperature rising above this range is referred to as the condition of fever. The condition of fever is considered where a body is fighting off an illness but if this persists regularly then it should be taken seriously.

According to a report published in verywellhealth.com, low-grade fever is a condition where body temperature ranges between 99 F and 100.3 F. In many cases, body temperatures also range from 100 F to 102 F.

The variations in normal body temperature may depend on several factors like how the temperature is taken, the time when it is taken and others.

Infections

Both viral and bacterial infections can contribute to low-grade fever.

Common cold

Flu

Stomach Flu

Measles

Mumps

Chicken Pox

Rubella

Problems with urinary tract

Pneumonia

Ear infections

Cellulitis (a skin infection)

Sinus infections

Besides viral and bacterial infections, non-infectious illnesses can also be a cause of low-grade fever. Diseases like Rheumatoid arthritis and Lupus can be a cause of concern as they give rise to low-grade fever. Rheumatoid arthritis can cause painful swelling in affected parts of the body, especially joints. Inflammation caused by Lupus can affect joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, lungs and heart.

Symptoms of low-grade fever

Headache

Fatigue

Pain in muscles

Sweating

Shivering

Loss in appetite

Low urine

Causes

Experts are not sure about the exact causes behind this condition. Many of them have a rough idea about why this must be happening. According to them, disease-causing germs face difficulties increasing in higher temperatures. Many experts also have the opinion that increased body temperatures help immune cells’ productivity in destroying disease-causing germs. That’s why, as concluded by experts, our bodies respond to illness with high temperatures giving rise to fever.

Treatment

Acetaminophen (pain reliever and fever reducer) and ibuprofen (reduces fever and treats inflammation) can be good options for treating this condition.

