Low Testosterone Could Spell Health Disaster For Men; Here's How To Maintain Healthy Levels

Testosterone, often known as the male sex hormone, plays an important role in regulating various bodily functions. Apart from aiding the development of organs of the male reproductive system such as the prostate and testes, it also influences the growth of muscle mass and bone density. Maintaining an adequate level of testosterone is essential for men of all ages. Low levels of testosterone can lead to a variety of issues, such as poor concentration, irritability, depression, infertility, and an increased risk of fractures. There are certain lifestyle changes and exercise routines one can follow to maintain healthy levels of testosterone.

Exercise

Advertisement

Resistance training: According to the Times of India, resistance training, especially weightlifting and routines that focus on glutes and triceps has been shown to increase testosterone levels.

High-intensity interval training (HIIT): This involves alternating between periods of high-intensity exercise and short periods of rest or low-intensity activity. HIIT, which also includes weighlifting, has been shown to increase testosterone levels in men.

Focus on specific muscle groups, doing squats, deadlifts, and bench presses have also been shown to have a positive impact on testosterone. However, research in this area is still deficient.

Stress management

Continuous stress over a long period of time, called chronic stress, has been associated with lower testosterone production according to the American Psychological Association. Stressors could arise due to one’s profession, personal relationships, and everyday hassles. Managing stress better can help restore testosterone to a healthy level.

Advertisement

Dealing with obesity

Advertisement

A 2014 study published in the Asian Journal of Andrology stated that moderate and severe obesity both result in a decrease in testosterone levels. This happens due to insulin suppression and due to disturbances to the hypothalamic-pituitary-testicular axis. Adjusting one’s diet and following an exercise regimen to deal with obesity can improve the situation. It is important to consult your doctor regarding this.

]With increasing age, testosterone levels begin to decrease gradually. If this happens prematurely, one must visit their healthcare provider to zero in on the cause. Your healthcare provider can perform a simple blood test to measure your testosterone levels and recommend appropriate treatment if necessary, which may include lifestyle changes or testosterone replacement therapy. Having too much testosterone surging through your body has its own harms, so do not try to boost it without consulting a professional first.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here