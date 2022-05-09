Lucknow’s Chatori Gali Serves You Flavours From Every Corner of India

Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, has a rich culinary tradition and it is a paradise for every food lover. Though Lucknow is famous for its Nawabi and Mughlai cuisines it is also home to a variety of mouthwatering street foods. The Chatori Gali, in the Gomtinagar area, has a large number of outlets and food stalls which offer delicacies from across India.

This Chatori Gali is spread over about a kilometer at the 1090 intersection of Gomtinagar. Food Lovers will be able to enjoy fast food, tandoori tea, milkshakes, ice cream and shikanji as well as the famous Litti Chokha of Bihar, Pav Bhaji from Mumbai, Soya Chaap, Paneer Tikka and whatnot. You name the food item and you’ll get it here.

Lucknow’s Chatori Gali has become a popular hangout for the city’s youth. Not only that, but people from all the age groups also enjoyed visiting this place. They mostly come here to visit the most popular place Sham-e-Awadh.

Idrees ki biryani, Tundey Kababi, Bajpai’s kachori, Raja’s thandai are the few famous names here in the Gomtinagar area, which attract visitors from all across the country as well as international tourists round the year. The street vendors also serve char-grilled kebabs, steamed momos, fried pakoras, kathi rolls, biriyani, jalebi, chaats and a variety of beverages. There are several outlets where the visitors can have different kinds of Biryani like Lucknowi Pulao, Moradabadi Biryani, Kashmiri Biryani and Delhi Biryani among others.

Apart from the food, Chatori Gali is also a hub for music shows and other street events.

The Chatori Gali was built in 2011 by the then government with an aim to develop the area as a street food hub and to generate employment for locals. Apart from the big and famous names, several local food vendors have also set up their stalls and many canopies have been allotted to street vendors.

