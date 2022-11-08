Lunar Eclipse 2022 LIVE Updates: Chandra Grahan Time In Your City, See First Image of Beaver Moon

CHANDRA GRAHAN 2022: The last total lunar eclipse of 2022 is all set to take place today on Tuesday, November 8. According to NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), the next total lunar eclipse will not occur before three years. The eclipse will begin at 2.39 pm according to Indian standard time (IST), while the total eclipse will start at 3.46 pm, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a release. The ending time of totality is 5.12 pm and the ending time of the partial phase is 6.19 pm.

ALSO READ: Chandra Grahan 2022: Check Lunar Eclipse Timings in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Advertisement

The sky watchers in eastern parts of the country, like Kolkata and Guwahati, can watch the moon’s disappearing act at the time of moonrise, when the total phase of the eclipse will be in progress.

For other cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, the partial eclipse after the end of totality will be in progress at the time of moonrise. For moon watchers in Delhi, the duration from the moonrise time up to the end of the partial eclipse will be 50 minutes, for Mumbai 18 minutes, for Chennai 40 minutes and for Bengaluru it will be 29 minutes.

The next lunar eclipse which will be visible from India is on October 28, 2023, and the same is a partial eclipse.

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2022: HOW TO WATCH ONLINE

There is no need for special equipment to watch Chandra Grahan as it can be seen with the naked eye. For a better view, you can use binoculars or a telescope, but if you don’t have them you can watch the lunar eclipse online. READ MORE

Advertisement

Full Moon Dazzles Over Washington

Advertisement

Lunar Eclipse: Spain

WHAT’S HAPPENING

Advertisement

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth casts its shadow completely over a full moon, blocking reflection of all direct sunlight from the lunar orb and dimming the color of the moon to a reddish hue, hence the term “blood moon."

Advertisement

This is only possible when the orbits of the Earth, moon and sun align so that the moon is directly behind Earth relative to the sun. Otherwise, the moon passes above or below Earth’s shadow because its orbit around Earth is usually tilted relative to Earth’s orbit about the sun.

WHY RED

The reddish appearance of the lunar surface - the moon does not entirely disappear from view - is caused by rays of sunlight around the outer edge of the eclipse shadow, or umbra, being filtered and refracted as it passes through Earth’s atmosphere, bathing the moon indirectly in a dim copper glow.

The degree of redness depends on atmospheric conditions that vary with levels of air pollution, dust storms, wildfire smoke and even volcanic ash.

HOW RARE

Total lunar eclipses occur, on average, about once every year and a half, according to NASA. But the interval varies. Tuesday’s event will mark the second blood moon this year, following one in mid-May. The next one is not expected until March 14, 2025.

WHERE IT’S VISIBLE

Tuesday’s eclipse will be visible across eastern Asia, Australia, the Pacific and North America. Skywatchers in Asia and Australia will see it with their evening moonrise, while the spectacle will play out for observers in North America in the early morning hours before the moon sets. It will be visible to the naked eye wherever skies are clear in those regions.

HOW LONG IT LASTS

The entire eclipse will unfold over a period of nearly six hours as the moon gradually edges into the Earth’s paler, outer shadow, its “penumbra," then enters the Earth’s darker, inner shadow, or “umbra," before reaching totality and eventually emerging from the other side.

On the West Coast of the United States, the whole display will run from 12:01 a.m. PST until just before 6 am, with the total eclipse phase lasting about 90 minutes, peaking at 3 a.m.

WHY BEAVER MOON

Tuesday’s event will coincide with the “Beaver moon," a moniker for November’s full moon adopted by the Old Farmer’s Almanac supposedly from Algonquian languages once spoken by Native Americans in the New England territory. When combined with the phenomena of a total lunar eclipse, it is widely referred to as a “Beaver blood moon" in the United States.

KNOW HOW LUNAR ECLIPSE WILL AFFECT YOUR ZODIAC SIGNS

According to astrological prediction, this forthcoming lunar eclipse might impact zodiac signs both positively and negatively. Check out how your zodiac will be affected. READ MORE

City-wise Chandra Grahan Timings in India

AGARTALA: 04:38 pm to 07:26 pm.

BENGALURU: 05:49 pm to 07:26 pm.

BHUBANESWAR: 05:09 pm to 07:29pm.

CHENNAI: 05:38 to 07:26 pm.

CHANDIGARH: 05:26 pm to 07:26 pm

DELHI: 05:28 pm to 07:26 pm.

GUWAHATI: 04:32 pm to 07:26 pm.

GURUGRAM: 05:29 pm to 07:26 pm.

HYDERABAD: 05:40 pm to 07:26 pm.

KOLKATA: 04:52 pm to 07:26 pm.

KOHIMA: 04:23 pm to 07:26 pm.

MUMBAI: 06:01 pm to 07:26 pm.

NAGPUR: 05:32 pm to 07:26 pm.

NOIDA: 05:27 pm to 07:26 pm.

PATNA: 05:00 pm to 07:26 pm.

SRINAGAR: 05:28 pm to 07:26 pm.

Source: timeanddate.com

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here