Lunar Eclipse 2022 LIVE Updates: Check Stunning Photos of Chandra Grahan from India, Across the World

Lunar Eclipse 2022 LIVE Updates in India: The next lunar eclipse which will be visible from India is on October 28, 2023, and the same is a partial eclipse.

Moon partially covered by the earth’s shadow during lunar eclipse, seen behind the Taj Mahal in Agra, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Last Updated: November 08, 2022, 20:43 IST

New Delhi, India

CHANDRA GRAHAN 2022: The last total lunar eclipse of 2022 took place on Tuesday, November 8. According to NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), the next total lunar eclipse will not occur before three years. The eclipse began at 2.39 pm according to Indian standard time (IST), while the total eclipse started at 3.46 pm. The ending time of totality was 5.12 pm and for the partial phase it was 6. Read More

Nov 08, 2022 20:15 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Full Moon Over Mumbai

Full Moon seen in the sky over Mumbai on Tuesday. India witnessed the year’s last lunar eclipse on Tuesday evening. (PTI Photo)
Nov 08, 2022 20:08 IST

Partial Lunar Eclipse Over The Taj Mahal

Moon partially covered by the earth’s shadow during lunar eclipse, seen behind the Taj Mahal in Agra, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
Nov 08, 2022 20:05 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Bright Moon in Thailand

A lunar eclipse is seen in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 8. (Image: Reuters)
Nov 08, 2022 20:00 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Full Moon in Jammu

Full Moon seen in the sky from Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
Nov 08, 2022 19:52 IST

Lunar Eclipse Witnessed in Hyderabad

Moon partially covered by the Earth’s shadow during lunar eclipse, in Hyderabad, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
Nov 08, 2022 19:50 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Full Moon Over Lucknow Sky

Full Moon seen in the sky above the old city of Lucknow, on Tuesday. India witnessed the year’s last lunar eclipse on Tuesday evening. (PTI Photo)
Nov 08, 2022 19:42 IST

Lunar Eclipse November 2022: Thailand

A flight passes in front of moon during a lunar eclipse on the annual full moon day festival named Loy Krathong, in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)
Nov 08, 2022 19:28 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Bengaluru

Nov 08, 2022 19:18 IST

Assam Witnesses Year’s Last Lunar Eclipse

Guwahati: Assam, like several other parts of the country, witnessed the year’s last lunar eclipse on Tuesday. As the time of the moonrise in the state was later than that of the start of the eclipse, the initial phase of it was not visible here, Guwahati Planetarium curator Babul Bora said.

“The lunar eclipse began at 2.39 PM and the total eclipse phase at 3.36 PM. But the moonrise in Guwahati was at 4.34 PM, hence the phenomenon was visible only after that here," he said.

“The total eclipse till 5.12 PM as well as the partial eclipse till 6.19 PM was visible from Guwahati," he added.

Bora said the towns further east of Guwahati, such as Dibrugarh and Jorhat, witnessed the eclipse for a longer duration as the moon rose earlier in those parts. (PTI)

Nov 08, 2022 19:09 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2022 Visible in Delhi

Moon partially covered by the Earth’s shadow during lunar eclipse, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
Nov 08, 2022 19:04 IST

A Woman Tries To See Last Lunar Eclipse of the Year

A woman looks through a telescope to watch the lunar eclipse, in Ranchi, on Tuesday, (PTI Photo)
Nov 08, 2022 19:01 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Guwahati

(Image: ANI)
Nov 08, 2022 18:53 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Kolkata

Moon partially covered by the Earth’s shadow during lunar eclipse, in Kolkata, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
Nov 08, 2022 18:49 IST

Pink Moon in Thailand

A pink moon is seen during a lunar eclipse on the annual full moon day festival named Loy Krathong, in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)
Nov 08, 2022 18:47 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2022 Over Patna Sky

Moon partially covered by the earth’s shadow during lunar eclipse, in Patna, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
Nov 08, 2022 18:43 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Netizens Share Stunning Images of Super-celestial Event

Millions witnessed lunar eclipse today on Tuesday, November 8. The lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon and the Earth are all aligned. The Earth basically gets between the Sun and the Moon while casting a shadow on the surface of the moon. The next eclipse will be after three years.

Social media was flooded with pictures and time-lapse videos of the same.

Nov 08, 2022 18:33 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2022: 'Blood Moon' over the Statue of Freedom

A lunar eclipse is seen behind the Statue of Freedom on the US Capitol Dome in Washington, on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)
Nov 08, 2022 18:26 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2022: 'Blood Moon' Over the US Capitol

A bird flies past the moon during the lunar eclipse by the U.S. Capitol in Washington, US, on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)
Nov 08, 2022 18:23 IST

'Blood Moon' Over the US Capitol

A lunar eclipse is seen by the US Capitol in Washington on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)
Nov 08, 2022 18:21 IST

Don't Miss Today's Eclipse or You Will Have to Wait Till 2025!

Better catch the moon’s disappearing act today — there won’t be another like it for three years. The total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. As an extra treat, Uranus will be visible just a finger’s width above the moon, resembling a bright star.

Totality will last nearly 1 1/2 hours — from 5:16 a.m. to 6:41 a.m. EST — as Earth passes directly between the moon and sun.

It’s the second total lunar eclipse this year; the first was in May. The next one won’t be until 2025. Plenty of partial lunar eclipses will be available in the meantime. (Reuters)

The next eclipse will be visible after three years. (Image: Shutterstock)
Nov 08, 2022 18:15 IST

Treat Eclipses as Natural Celestial Events: Astrophysicist

Kolkata: An eminent astrophysicist has called for treating eclipses as natural celestial events and not believe in superstitions surrounding these.

Astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari said it is unfortunate that people give credence to superstitions related to such natural celestial events despite the immense developments in space science and technology in the 21st century.

“People should not believe in this sort of things and go ahead and treat it as just a natural celestial event," he said.

Duari, a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society and International Astronomical Union, said that superstitions surrounding a solar or lunar eclipse are prevalent not only in the country but also in different pockets across the world.

In India, people do not eat or cook food during eclipses. Some do not even step out in the open during these celestial events. (PTI)

Nov 08, 2022 18:14 IST

Clash Over Consumption of Food on Eclipse Day in Odisha

Two groups clashed in Bhubaneswar and in Berhampur town on Tuesday over consumption of food on lunar eclipse day which led to the police to intervene to control the situation.

A clash took place at Lohia Academy building in Bhubaneswar where a group of people identifying themselves as rationalists organized a community feast and was opposed by a number of people claiming to be traditionalists, the police said.

The second group, most of them youths, forcibly entered the Lohia Academy premises when the community feast was going on and attacked the rationalists. As the situation turned volatile and even people who were eating biryani served at the community feast were thrashed, the police intervened.

As the condition escalated, the police picked up about 12 members of both the groups as a preventive measure.

Meanwhile, a report from Berhampur said that a group claiming to be traditionalists allegedly threw cow dung at a temporary camp where non vegetarian feast was served at a community feast. They also tore down posters which said there is no harm in consuming food on and during lunar or solar eclipse.

This led to the police resorting to lathi charge to disperse the warring groups.

 

Nov 08, 2022 18:07 IST

Total Lunar Eclipse in San Salvador

The moon and a statue are seen during a lunar eclipse in San Salvador, El Salvador in Central America on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)
Nov 08, 2022 18:03 IST

Lunar Eclipse to be visible in Mumbai from 06:01 pm to 07:26 pm.

In Mumbai, the partial solar eclipse was witnessed on October 25.
Nov 08, 2022 17:56 IST

Latest Image of Moon from Perth, Australia

(Screengrab: timeanddate.com)
Nov 08, 2022 17:53 IST

Lunar Eclipse now visible in India

A partial lunar eclipse is now visible in Delhi from 5:32 PM. it will end at 6:18 PM. Only the eastern parts of India including Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi, Kohima, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati and Agartala and Guwahati will be able to see the total lunar eclipse.

Nov 08, 2022 17:53 IST

Nov 08, 2022 17:47 IST

The Bright Pink Moon

(Screengrab: timeanddate.com)
Nov 08, 2022 17:36 IST

Lunar Eclipse November 2022 in Tokyo, Japan

The moon and a Ferris wheel at a park are seen during a lunar eclipse in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)
Nov 08, 2022 17:27 IST

Lunar Eclipse Over the Tokyo Sky

The moon and the illumination of a Ferris wheel at a park are seen during a lunar eclipse, in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)
Nov 08, 2022 17:16 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Mexico

[caption id="attachment_6336829" align="alignnone" width="5500"]
The moon is seen during a lunar eclipse in Mexico City on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
Nov 08, 2022 17:03 IST

Lunar Eclipse in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai

A partial lunar eclipse will be visible in Delhi, beginning at Moonrise at 5:32 PM and ending at 6:18 PM. Only the eastern parts of India including Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi, and Guwahati will be able to see the total lunar eclipse. In Bengaluru, Lunar Eclipse will be visible from 05:49 pm to 07:26pm, while in Delhi it will be from 05:28pm to 07:26 pm and in Mumbai Lunar Eclipse will be visible from 06:01 pm to 07:26 pm. [caption id="attachment_6238453" align="alignnone" width="7365"]
Tourists on Nandi Hills in Bengaluru: ((Image: Shutterstock file)[/caption]
Nov 08, 2022 16:57 IST

Total Lunar Eclipse Continues

[caption id="attachment_6336649" align="alignnone" width="1500"]
(Screengrab: timeanddate.com[/caption]
Nov 08, 2022 16:40 IST

City-wise Chandra Grahan Timings in India

AGARTALA: 04:38 pm to 07:26 pm. BENGALURU: 05:49 pm to 07:26 pm. BHUBANESWAR: 05:09 pm to 07:29pm. CHENNAI: 05:38 to 07:26 pm. CHANDIGARH: 05:26 pm to 07:26 pm DELHI: 05:28 pm to 07:26 pm. GUWAHATI: 04:32 pm to 07:26 pm. GURUGRAM: 05:29 pm to 07:26 pm. HYDERABAD: 05:40 pm to 07:26 pm. KOLKATA: 04:52 pm to 07:26 pm. KOHIMA: 04:23 pm to 07:26 pm. MUMBAI: 06:01 pm to 07:26 pm. NAGPUR: 05:32 pm to 07:26 pm. NOIDA: 05:27 pm to 07:26 pm. PATNA: 05:00 pm to 07:26 pm. SRINAGAR: 05:28 pm to 07:26 pm. Source: timeanddate.com
Nov 08, 2022 16:38 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2022: South Korea

Nov 08, 2022 16:33 IST

Yes, Lunar Eclipse Are Safe To Watch

According to science, lunar eclipses are safe to watch directly through eyes. Therefore, one does not need to take care of any special precautions to witness a Chandra Grahan. However, Indian mythology defines various dos and don’ts during the Chandra Grahan. It is said that one should chant holy mantras like the Mahamrityunjay mantra. This decreases the harmful impact of negative energy caused by the eclipse. Some other dos include adding a basil (tulsi) leaf to the food items, and donation and charity to the needy. On the contrary, one should not consume raw food during the grahan. In India, popular traditions also advise to not step out during the grahan it may radiate harmful rays. [caption id="attachment_6336379" align="alignnone" width="3249"]
A combination photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse as seen from Mexico City, Mexico. (Images: Reuters file)[/caption]
Nov 08, 2022 16:23 IST

Lunar Eclipse Visible in Tokyo

[caption id="attachment_6336229" align="alignnone" width="4800"]
The earth's shadow starts to cover the moon during a lunar eclipse in Yokohama near Tokyo, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)[/caption]
Nov 08, 2022 16:18 IST

Lunar Eclipse & 'Blood Moon' Tales: When Rahu Consumed Eternal Life Potion & Jaguars Ate the Silver Body

Lunar eclipses have captivated cultures all over the world, inspiring numerous myths and legends, many of which depict the event as an omen. This is not surprising, because anything that disrupts the regular rhythms of the sun or moon has a significant impact on us and our lives, writes Daniel Brown, Lecturer in Astronomy, Nottingham Trent University for the Conversation. Exploring some of these beliefs. READ MORE
Nov 08, 2022 16:09 IST

Return of the 'Blood Moon'

The reddish appearance of the lunar surface - the moon does not entirely disappear from view - is caused by rays of sunlight around the outer edge of the eclipse shadow, or umbra, being filtered and refracted as it passes through Earth’s atmosphere, bathing the moon indirectly in a dim copper glow. The degree of redness depends on atmospheric conditions that vary with levels of air pollution, dust storms, wildfire smoke and even volcanic ash. [caption id="attachment_6336031" align="alignnone" width="1500"]
(Screengrab: timeanddate.com)[/caption]
Nov 08, 2022 16:05 IST

WHY BEAVER MOON?

Tuesday’s celestial event coincides with the “Beaver moon," a moniker for November’s full moon adopted by the Old Farmer’s Almanac supposedly from Algonquian languages once spoken by Native Americans in the New England territory. When combined with the phenomena of a total lunar eclipse, it is widely referred to as a “Beaver blood moon" in the United States.
Nov 08, 2022 16:04 IST

Total Lunar Eclipse 'Blood Moon' Visible

[caption id="attachment_6335995" align="alignnone" width="1500"]
(Screengrab: timeanddate.com)[/caption]
Nov 08, 2022 15:58 IST

DIFFERENT STAGES OF ECLIPSE

Stage 1. Penumbral eclipse begins – Earth’s penumbra starts covering the Moon. 2. Partial eclipse begins – The Umbra region of Earth starts covering the Moon. 3. Maximum eclipse – Moon is mostly covered by Umbra. (Fully covered by umbra when it’s total eclipse) 4. Partial eclipse Ends – Umbra region passes, and moon enters penumbra region again. 5. Penumbral eclipse ends – Penumbra region also passes, there’s no longer Earth’s shadow on the moon. [caption id="attachment_6335947" align="alignnone" width="1333"]
(Image: News18 Creative)[/caption]
Nov 08, 2022 15:55 IST

WHAT IS PARTIAL LUNAR ECLIPSE?

Partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon are not aligned in a straight line. Some part of the moon is covered by the dark shadow cast on it by the central part of Earth’s shadow which is called the umbra and the rest of the Moon is covered by the penumbra, the outer part of Earth’s shadow. Lunar Eclipse is never annular as the Earth is too big to leave a ring of Moon to be visible. [caption id="attachment_6335941" align="alignnone" width="1333"]
(Image: News18 Creative)[/caption]
Nov 08, 2022 15:53 IST

WHAT IS TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE?

Total lunar eclipse occurs due to the Moon passing through the umbra region (area of full shadow) created by Earth on the Moon. The Moon goes red rather than dark in colour as the Sunlight that penetrates Earth’s atmosphere is refracted into the umbra and hits the Moon making the star appear red. The latest lunar eclipse we are seeing also comes in the category of Total Lunar Eclipse. [caption id="attachment_6335911" align="alignnone" width="5084"]
(Image: Shutterstock)[/caption]
Nov 08, 2022 15:50 IST

What is the Difference Between a Total and Partial Lunar Eclipse?

Eclipses are fascinating to watch as people get to see the Sun or the Moon in different forms and the natural phenomenon looks breathtaking. There are two major types of eclipses namely solar and lunar. READ MORE [caption id="attachment_6332119" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
The next lunar eclipse which will be visible from India is on 28th October, 2023 and the same is a partial eclipse. (Image: AP)[/caption]
Nov 08, 2022 15:40 IST

Last Total Lunar Eclipse For Three Years Begins

The total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. As an extra treat, Uranus will be visible just a finger’s width above the moon, resembling a bright star. Known as a blood moon, it will appear a reddish-orange from the light of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises. At the peak of the eclipse, the moon will be 390,653 kilometers away, according to NASA scientists. Binoculars and telescopes will enhance viewing, provided the skies are clear. [caption id="attachment_6326863" align="alignnone" width="1333"]
(Image: news18 Creative)[/caption]
Nov 08, 2022 15:36 IST

How Lunar Eclipse Will Affect Your Zodiac Signs?

Astrologers believe that two eclipses on the same side or within a short span of 15 days are a very bad omen. According to astrological prediction, this forthcoming lunar eclipse might impact zodiac signs both positively and negatively. READ MORE
Nov 08, 2022 15:34 IST

Holy Dip in Ganga River in Haridwar

[caption id="attachment_6334069" align="alignnone" width="4800"]
Devotees gather on the banks of river Ganga to take a 'holy dip' on the occasion of 'Kartik Purnima', at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)[/caption]
Nov 08, 2022 15:32 IST

Holy Dip in Varanasi

[caption id="attachment_6334087" align="alignnone" width="4800"]
Devotees gather on the banks of river Ganga to take a 'holy dip' on the occasion of 'Kartik Purnima', in Varanasi, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)[/caption]
Nov 08, 2022 15:30 IST

Why Behavioral Patterns of Animals Change During Lunar Eclipse?

Eclipses have long been associated with superstitions. Before the advent of astronomy and scientific revelations, eclipses were associated with supernatural powers and people would be terrified when one occurred, often attributing the strange behaviour of animals during an eclipse to possession by spirits. Now that we know better, it is interesting to note that animals genuinely do exhibit unusual behaviour during eclipses but there are no spirits at work. READ MORE
Nov 08, 2022 15:27 IST

When and Where to Watch Chandra Grahan Free Online Live; Check India Timings

There is no need for special equipment to watch Chandra Grahan as it can be seen with the naked eye. For a better view, you can use binoculars or a telescope. But if you don’t have them, you can watch it online. READ MORE
Nov 08, 2022 15:24 IST

Check out Lunar Eclipse Timings In Your City

[caption id="attachment_6327247" align="alignnone" width="2600"]
(Illustration: Uddipta Deka)[/caption]
Nov 08, 2022 15:22 IST

Chandra Grahan 2022: What Should and Should Not Be Eaten During Lunar Eclipse?

According to religious beliefs, no food should be consumed during the eclipse. However, Bhopal-based astrologer Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma contends that pregnant women, children, and the elderly can eat certain food items when necessary. This is because the elderly require medications depending on their age. READ MORE
Nov 08, 2022 15:19 IST

Lunar Eclipse: Spain

[caption id="attachment_6333727" align="alignnone" width="1232"]
The full moon is seen, hours before of a total lunar eclipse, shinning in the zenith of the sky in Ronda, southern Spain, on Tuesday. (Image: REUTERS)[/caption]
Nov 08, 2022 15:11 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Busting Myths Around the Do's and Don'ts of Chandra Grahan

According to Hindu tradition, the lunar eclipse is believed to impact people’s health and life in an adverse way. However, most of these are just myths and fail to be backed by scientific facts. Check out some common myths that people believe about the Chandra Grahan. READ MORE
Nov 08, 2022 15:10 IST

LUNAR ECLIPSE: WHERE TO WATCH LIVE

Skywatchers are excited to get a view of the last lunar eclipse of the year. You can take to the internet to watch the live stream of the celestial event.
Nov 08, 2022 15:08 IST

Full Moon Dazzles Over Washington

[caption id="attachment_6335539" align="alignnone" width="4800"]
The full moon, also called the Beaver Moon, rises above the Lincoln Memorial at sunset in Washington, on Monday. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
Nov 08, 2022 15:06 IST

Moon In Different Stages Of The Eclipse

[caption id="attachment_6335503" align="alignnone" width="828"]
Lunar Eclipse 2022: Nasa shared this composite photo showing the moon in different stages of the eclipse from top left to bottom right. (Image: Nasa)[/caption]
Nov 08, 2022 16:09 IST

The sky watchers in eastern parts of the country, like Kolkata and Guwahati, watched the moon’s disappearing act at the time of moonrise, when the total phase of the eclipse was in progress. For other cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, the partial eclipse after the end of totality was in progress at the time of moonrise. The next lunar eclipse which will be visible from India is on October 28, 2023, and the same is a partial eclipse.

