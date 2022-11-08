Lunar Eclipse 2022 LIVE Updates: Check Stunning Photos of Chandra Grahan from India, Across the World

By: Lifestyle Desk
CHANDRA GRAHAN 2022: The last total lunar eclipse of 2022 took place on Tuesday, November 8. According to NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), the next total lunar eclipse will not occur before three years. The eclipse began at 2.39 pm according to Indian standard time (IST), while the total eclipse started at 3.46 pm. The ending time of totality was 5.12 pm and for the partial phase it was 6. Read More
Guwahati: Assam, like several other parts of the country, witnessed the year’s last lunar eclipse on Tuesday. As the time of the moonrise in the state was later than that of the start of the eclipse, the initial phase of it was not visible here, Guwahati Planetarium curator Babul Bora said.
“The lunar eclipse began at 2.39 PM and the total eclipse phase at 3.36 PM. But the moonrise in Guwahati was at 4.34 PM, hence the phenomenon was visible only after that here," he said.
“The total eclipse till 5.12 PM as well as the partial eclipse till 6.19 PM was visible from Guwahati," he added.
Bora said the towns further east of Guwahati, such as Dibrugarh and Jorhat, witnessed the eclipse for a longer duration as the moon rose earlier in those parts. (PTI)
Millions witnessed lunar eclipse today on Tuesday, November 8. The lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon and the Earth are all aligned. The Earth basically gets between the Sun and the Moon while casting a shadow on the surface of the moon. The next eclipse will be after three years.
Social media was flooded with pictures and time-lapse videos of the same.
Better catch the moon’s disappearing act today — there won’t be another like it for three years. The total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. As an extra treat, Uranus will be visible just a finger’s width above the moon, resembling a bright star.
Totality will last nearly 1 1/2 hours — from 5:16 a.m. to 6:41 a.m. EST — as Earth passes directly between the moon and sun.
It’s the second total lunar eclipse this year; the first was in May. The next one won’t be until 2025. Plenty of partial lunar eclipses will be available in the meantime. (Reuters)
Kolkata: An eminent astrophysicist has called for treating eclipses as natural celestial events and not believe in superstitions surrounding these.
Astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari said it is unfortunate that people give credence to superstitions related to such natural celestial events despite the immense developments in space science and technology in the 21st century.
“People should not believe in this sort of things and go ahead and treat it as just a natural celestial event," he said.
Duari, a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society and International Astronomical Union, said that superstitions surrounding a solar or lunar eclipse are prevalent not only in the country but also in different pockets across the world.
In India, people do not eat or cook food during eclipses. Some do not even step out in the open during these celestial events. (PTI)
Two groups clashed in Bhubaneswar and in Berhampur town on Tuesday over consumption of food on lunar eclipse day which led to the police to intervene to control the situation.
A clash took place at Lohia Academy building in Bhubaneswar where a group of people identifying themselves as rationalists organized a community feast and was opposed by a number of people claiming to be traditionalists, the police said.
The second group, most of them youths, forcibly entered the Lohia Academy premises when the community feast was going on and attacked the rationalists. As the situation turned volatile and even people who were eating biryani served at the community feast were thrashed, the police intervened.
As the condition escalated, the police picked up about 12 members of both the groups as a preventive measure.
Meanwhile, a report from Berhampur said that a group claiming to be traditionalists allegedly threw cow dung at a temporary camp where non vegetarian feast was served at a community feast. They also tore down posters which said there is no harm in consuming food on and during lunar or solar eclipse.
This led to the police resorting to lathi charge to disperse the warring groups.
A partial lunar eclipse is now visible in Delhi from 5:32 PM. it will end at 6:18 PM. Only the eastern parts of India including Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi, Kohima, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati and Agartala and Guwahati will be able to see the total lunar eclipse.
The sky watchers in eastern parts of the country, like Kolkata and Guwahati, watched the moon’s disappearing act at the time of moonrise, when the total phase of the eclipse was in progress. For other cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, the partial eclipse after the end of totality was in progress at the time of moonrise. The next lunar eclipse which will be visible from India is on October 28, 2023, and the same is a partial eclipse.
