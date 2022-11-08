Lunar Eclipse 2022 LIVE Updates: Check Stunning Photos of Chandra Grahan from India, Across the World

Guwahati: Assam, like several other parts of the country, witnessed the year’s last lunar eclipse on Tuesday. As the time of the moonrise in the state was later than that of the start of the eclipse, the initial phase of it was not visible here, Guwahati Planetarium curator Babul Bora said.

“The lunar eclipse began at 2.39 PM and the total eclipse phase at 3.36 PM. But the moonrise in Guwahati was at 4.34 PM, hence the phenomenon was visible only after that here," he said.

“The total eclipse till 5.12 PM as well as the partial eclipse till 6.19 PM was visible from Guwahati," he added.

Bora said the towns further east of Guwahati, such as Dibrugarh and Jorhat, witnessed the eclipse for a longer duration as the moon rose earlier in those parts. (PTI)