Lunar Eclipse 2022: When Chandra Grahan Will Peak and Where to Watch it Online in India

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2022: Lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan is one of the most fascinating natural phenomena that we can witness. In 2022, there will be two spectacular total lunar eclipses where the moon will change its colour from white, yellow, rusty orange to reddish.

The first lunar eclipse is set to take place this weekend on May 15 and May 16. The timing varies depending upon the zone. According to the Indian time zone, the first lunar eclipse will occur on the morning of May 16 at 7:02 am IST. It will then end at 12:20 pm.

The lunar eclipse 2022 peak timing is 9:41 am IST or 12:11 am EDT on May 16.

The total phases of the second lunar eclipse will be witnessed on November 8 in parts of Asia, North America, northern and eastern Europe, Australia, and most of South America.

The lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon and the Earth are all aligned. The Earth basically gets between the Sun and the Moon while casting a shadow on the surface of the moon. A total lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes through the innermost part of Earth’s shadow.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth blocks all the sunlight from reaching the moon. This gives the moon a mesmerising copper or red colour which is also known as the blood moon.

However, people in India wouldn’t be able to witness a lunar eclipse this year due to our geographical location. But, you need not worry as the lunar eclipse can still be watched online.

NASA will live stream the whole event on YouTube and you can watch it completely free.

Astronomy broadcasting service Slooh will also provide live streaming of the lunar eclipse on YouTube.

Another site, TimeandDate.com will also live stream the lunar eclipse on YouTube where you can watch it for free.

