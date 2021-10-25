Lyst Q3 Report: These are the Most Popular Fashion Brands, Balenciaga Tops the List

Lyst’s first quarterly list of hot fashion brands and goods for 2021 is out, and the findings indicate that customers are eager to dress up in haute couture. Recently, the global shopping portal released its Lyst Index for Q3 2021, which includes the months July, August, and September 2021. The study is divided into three sections: the top 20 brands, the top ten women’s items, and the top ten men’s products from Q3. Its results are based not just on customer activity on its products (from queries to conversion rates and purchases), but also on Google data, social media mentions, and engagement statistics from around the world.

>Balenciaga the trendiest brand; Gucci second

According to Lyst, the shopping site and app are utilized by more than 150 million people, with items from 17,000 brands and shops offered. Lyst named Balenciaga the trendiest brand right now after it revived haute couture, collaborated with video game Fortnite, and was tapped by Kanye West to produce items for his latest record Donda.

Balenciaga’s Met Gala appearance and The Simpsons collaboration exhibited at Paris Fashion Week continues to catch the globe by storm. While Balenciaga had previously dropped a few ranks in prior quarters, the brand has proved to quickly return to the top, surpassing Gucci for the position of the world’s hottest label.

Gucci was formerly at the top of the list but is now a close second. Still, it’s not the reason for concern: the Florentine house reported an 86 percent rise in sales from Q2 and a surge in attention due to the launch of the House of Gucci teaser, which stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. Following the launch of its new Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams show at the Brooklyn Museum, Dior landed in the third position on Lyst. Meanwhile, Prada and Louis Vuitton ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, on the list.

>Five trendsetting women pieces

In terms of particular product offerings, Lyst brings to light the GG canvas bomber jacket from North Face x Gucci, a Hermès Kelly bag, Prada’s re-edition 2005 nylon bag, Bottega Veneta’s Lug boot, and The Attico’s Devon mules as the top five trendsetting women’s pieces.

More broadly, Lyst’s search data reveals that in 2021, there is a desire to go further than sweatpants. Bridget Mills-Powell, content director at Lyst, said in a statement, “Sweats have carried us through the last year, but many fashion-lovers are now eager to lay aside the sweatpants and rediscover the joy of dressing up."

>Top trendsetting pieces for men

The Adidas Yeezy foam runner sneaker was the No. 1 popular item for males for the second quarter in a row. The Oakley Radar EV Path sunglasses with multi-color reflecting lenses, ranked second, meet the desire for futuristic Y2K accessories. Meanwhile, Prada’s Cloudbust Thunder sneakers are ranked third. Telfar’s shopping bag placed fourth, followed by ERL’s multicoloured quilted down jacket at number five. Valentino’s VLTN T-shirt, On Running’s Cloud shoes, Jacquemus’ bucket hat, Eliou Circus’ beaded necklace, and Pangaia’s text-print hoodie ranked sixth to tenth respectively.

