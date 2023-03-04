Maanvi Gagroo's Special Connection With the Kashmiri Ornament She Adorned at Her Wedding

Actor Maanvi Gagroo who recently tied the knot with actor and comedian Kumar Varun, revealed an emotional connection behind a special ornament she adorned on her special day.

Apart from her colourful and vibrant bridal look that added to her bridal glow, Maanvi celebrated every function leading up to her wedding, with her nani’s traditional Kashmiri ornament, Dejhor.

The Four More Shots Please! actor along with her husband actor-comedian Kumar Varun posted a series of images from their mehendi ceremony hosted in Mumbai. Dressed in a mango yellow daffodil lehenga set designed by Masaba Gupta, the ensemble featured an off shoulder bustier with centre back opening and balloon sleeves and a lehenga skirt which comes with a pocket, circular flare edged with kinari. The cherry blossom print all over the ensemble added the magic of summer to her overall look.

Maanvi was seen wearing the dejhor ornament throughout her functions including her Mehendi, Haldi and the marriage ceremony. She gave it an interesting twist by adding coloured threads to match it with her exquisite outfits.

Revealing the emotional connection she has with the one-of-a-kind jewellery piece, Maanvi Gagroo shared that the dejhor ornament was left behind by her maternal grandmother for her wedding. An ode to her nani, Maanvi celebrated her presence through the ornament on her special day.

“I felt her presence with this dejhor. Dejhor has a deep spiritual connotation and represents the union of Shiva and Shakti. Wearing the dejhor left behind by my nani was like having her blessings with me on my special day," expressed Maanvi Gagroo, who perfectly matched the threads attached to the dejhor with the colours of her ensemble.

Maanvi, who married on February 23rd, celebrated all the functions in an array of ensembles designed by various designers. On her big day, the actor looked radiant in red, when she wore an exquisite Shantanu Goenka scarlet tulle saree and veil intricately embroidered with fine silk thread, Japanese bugle beads and sequins. Draped by drape artist Dolly Jain, she paired the saree with a beaded blouse. Styled by Bhavya Patel, Maanvi’s makeup was done by Komal Halai Dhawan and hair was styled by Fouzia Kazi.

