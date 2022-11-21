Madhuri Dixit’s Husband Dr Nene’s Secret Juice Recipe Offers Host Of Health Benefits

It is no lesser-known fact that natural drinks offer a host of health benefits. And one such natural drink, recommended by Madhuri Dixit’s husband and renowned surgeon, Dr Sriram Nene, is ABCG juice. Not so long ago, in an Instagram post, Dr Nene revealed that ABCG juice, which stands for Apple/Beetroot/Carrot/Ginger juice, is a powerhouse of vitamins.
“Happy Sunday! Nothing like an ABCG to bring in on a Sunday morning. That’s an Apple/beetroot/carrot/ginger juice. I think we covered most of the vitamins," read the caption. However, do you know what benefits this natural drink offers? Read on to find out the ingredients, recipe and several benefits of the nutritious ABCG juice.
ABCG Juice Ingredients:
Apple
Beetroot
Carrot
Ginger
Lemon juice
Mint leaves
Salt
ABCG Juice Recipe:
Cut an apple, beetroot, carrot and ginger into small chunks.
Once done, blend them together using a hand blender.
You can also add mint leaves to the ingredients to elevate the taste of the juice.
After blending them, add a few drops of lemon juice to the paste.
You can even add salt to it, as per taste. However, this step is optional.
Last, add some water to it for achieving a smooth texture.
Mix it well, and Voila! Your ABCG juice is ready to be served.
As the ABCG juice is loaded with protein, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fibre, phytonutrients and beta carotene, some of its health benefits include:
It improves gut health
It promotes healthy weight loss
It lowers the risk of diabetes
It maintains cholesterol and blood sugar levels
It enhances the body’s immune system
It supports heart health
It boosts hair growth
It provides glow to the skin
It boasts anti-ageing effects
It improves eye health
It strengthens the brain’s functions
