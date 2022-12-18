Magic Broccoli Smoothie Recipe Can Deliver Every Benefit Of This Superfood In One Serving

Broccoli is well-known to be a nutrient-packed superfood. The wonder vegetable is rich in vitamins C and K and is an excellent source of minerals such as manganese, potassium, magnesium, omega-3, zinc, calcium, and iron. Antioxidants, high-fibre content, and bioactive compounds present in this green veggie are other reasons to include it in your diet. Check out this simple, healthy recipe for a broccoli smoothie and its benefits here.

To make a fruity, nutrient-rich smoothie with the goodness of broccoli, you will need to blend in the following ingredients for several minutes:

4 large broccoli florets

1/2 cup spinach greens

1/2 cup frozen banana

1/2 cup frozen mango

1/2 cup unsweetened milk

1/4 cup yoghurt

1 - 2 tsp maple syrup

Boosts Immunity

Broccoli can strengthen the immune system, enhancing the body’s ability to protect itself from pathogens, viruses, and diseases. Vitamin C, which plays a key role in defending our bodies from disease and illness, is abundant in broccoli.

Cholesterol reduction

Like many other whole foods, broccoli contains soluble fibre, which pulls cholesterol out of your body. The fibre in broccoli also aids in the binding of bile acids in the digestive tract, facilitating the removal of cholesterol from our bodies.

Bone health

Another advantage of this green vegetable is its high calcium and Vitamin K content. These nutrients are essential for strong bones and the prevention of osteoporosis. In addition to calcium, broccoli is a rich source of other minerals like zinc, phosphorus, and magnesium. These qualities make the vegetable a wonderful food for young children, the elderly, and breastfeeding mothers.

Aids in Weight Loss

Broccoli is also a fantastic weight-loss food. In addition to being low in calories, this fibre-rich food can help you stay fuller for longer and can help avoid overeating. It can also aid with digestion and constipation.

