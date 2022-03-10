Magic Rules Of Matching Tie With Your Shirt

When it comes to dressing for more formal occasions, women have significantly more style options than males. We know men will be wearing some variation of a dress shirt and suit. But, when it comes to the final touch — the tie — some men are unsure how to select a piece that would complement the other aspects in their ensemble.

To rise above the sea of blue blazers and tan dress shoes, adhere to the following matching guidelines:

Colour matching

Colour is unquestionably one of the most important factors to consider while selecting a tie. The colour wheel is a useful tool that splits colours into warm and cool tones for you, resulting in a simple cheat sheet you may use. Or you can simply keep the following fundamental colour rules in mind:

Complementary colours are those that are opposite one another on the colour wheel. In the shirt-and-tie culture, the most frequent variant is a blue shirt with an orange tie.

Triad colours are three hues on the colour wheel that are equidistant from one another. For example, a blue and yellow tie complements a pink shirt, whereas a red and yellow tie complements a blue shirt.

Analogous hues are those that are adjacent on the colour wheel. They’re pretty similar to one another. This is a simple approach for a newbie to start expanding their colour range.

Pattern matching

If you wish to go with a tie and a denim shirt. Then this is the perfect option for you. It gives you a fashionable appearance. A textured or patterned wool tie can be used with a denim shirt. It is best to avoid using a silk tie with this sort of shirt.

In India, the check shirt is the most popular formal shirt. The majority of men love to wear checkered shirts. If you are wearing a check shirt, you may pair it with a solid or light cross-lined tie. A simple tie should never be paired with a checkered shirt.

If you are wearing a tiny check or patterned shirt, pair it with a basic or light-coloured tie. Aside from that, if the shirt’s pattern or check is huge, select a tie with a smaller pattern or motif.

