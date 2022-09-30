Maha Navami 2022: Date, Puja Muhurat and Significance During Navratri

NAVRATRI 2022: Maha Navami, also known as Durga Navami, is the ninth and the last day of the 9-day Navratri festival which is celebrated in the month of October every year. As per the Hindu calendar, Maha Navami falls on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon fortnight) in the month of Ashwina. This year Navratri celebrations started on September 26.

During Navratri, the devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga and on the ninth day Maa Siddhidatri is worshiped. Devotees, who observe fast on all the 9 days during Navratri, complete their fast on Maha Navami.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Navratri 2022: Best Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Shardiya Navratri

The rituals of concluding the Navratri fast include worshipping of nine little girls, known as Kanya Pujan. The girls believed to be representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga and they are offered sweets, fruits and gifts at the end of the worshipping. As per Hindu beliefs, breaking the Navratri fast after Kanya Bhoj pleases Goddess Durga.

Maha Navami 2022: Date

This year, the Maha Navami festival will be observed on October 4, Monday.

Maha Navami 2022: Significance

Advertisement

As per the Hindu scriptures, on this day, Goddess Durga slaughtered demon Mahishasura, who had immense powers and was terrorising the universe. Hence, she is also revered as Mahisasuramardini, which means the slayer of the demon Mahishasura.

The festival is celebrated by millions of Hindus to mark the victory of good over evil. As a part of worshipping Goddess Durga at Puja Pandals Navami Havan is performed on this day.

This is considered as an important day by the devotees during Navratri and many devotees, who can’t keep fast on all 9 days of Navratri, also keep fast only on this day .

Maha Navami 2022: Puja Muhurat

The auspicious timings for the puja on the Navami Tithi will be in effect from 3:07 PM on October 3 to 12:50 PM on October 4.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here