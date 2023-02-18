MAHA SHIVARATRI 2023: Mahashivratri is the great, auspicious festival that is annually celebrated all over India with great enthusiasm and fervour. Falling during the Hindu month of Phagun, Maha Shivaratri marks the great night of Mahashivratri. A highly significant occasion to seek blessings, fasting is an integral part of Mahashivratri. As a result, one needs to consume only certain foods as part of the ‘vrat’ discipline and remain energetic to stay awake the whole night.

ALSO READ: Maha Shivaratri 2023 LIVE Updates

Advertisement

Here are some ‘vrat-friendly’ recipes that you could opt for, during fasting and have a great Mahashivratri:

Shivratri raita

Staying awake at night requires a certain amount of determination; and food to keep your body fit and conducive to the ‘vrat’. This raita made with boiled sweet potatoes, roasted peanut, cucumber, yogurt or curd is a great condiment suitable for your intermittent fasting norm. The main idea is to keep your body cool and this recipe does absolute justice to that concern.

Tapioca or Sabudana khichdi

The main intention is to stay away from pulses. A non-cereal food source, sabudana comprises starchy carbohydrates. It is a great ‘vrat-friendly’ food that will enable you to adhere to your fasting guidelines as well as ensure nourishment to your body.

Sabudana paratha

Advertisement

Give twist to your old recipes and try this coarsely ground peanut, tomato, potato, coriander, green chilli, cumin sabudana paratha recipe and enjoy a delicious vrat-recipe.

Sabudana vada and sabudana kheer are also two most popular recipes to try and relish during fasting.

Sabudana-fruits-milk

Advertisement

You can also try this lip-smacking bowl of milk, sabudana (soaked overnight), sliced fruits such as pomegranate, papaya, cucumber, watermelon, grapes. It is highly nutritious, tasty, loaded with vitamins and will serve a great source of energy.

Foods prepared with sabudana is consumed widely during any Hindu fasting ritual. It detoxifies our system and strengthens immunity.

Kuttu chila

Advertisement

Made with buckwheat flour or kuttu ka atta, this is one recipe that will keep you full, energized, and provide your body the much-needed nutrition.

Makhana-kheer

Lotus seed is a superfood which is great for health and serves as a fasting conducive diet. Hence, you can prepare the kheer or pudding with makhana and break your Maha Shivratri fast.

Aloo-jeera

Potatoes cooked with cumin, coriander, turmeric would also serve as a great food item to have during the fasting phase.

Before delving into the recipes, remember to stay away from regular salt and use only rock salt for Shivratri ‘vrat-conducive’ food recipes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here