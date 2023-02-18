Maha Shivaratri 2023: Here's How to Worship Lord Shiva As Per Your Zodiac Sign

MAHA SHIVARATRI 2023: India celebrates the auspicious festival of Mahashivratri with utmost pomp and fervour. The day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and the devotees visit the temple in large numbers to worship the Shivling. Most of the devotees observe day-long fast and perform abhishek of the Shivling at the temple with milk, honey, ghee, curd and water to seek his blessings.

According to the Hindu calendar, Mahashivratri is celebrated on Chaturdashi tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Phalgun. This year Mahashivratri will be celebrated on February 18.

As per mythology, there are many legends behind the significance of this day. It’s believed that on this day Lord Shiva saved the universe by drinking the poison that came out after the Samudra Manthan. According to other legends, on Mahashivratri night Lord Shiva appeared in the form of a Shivling for the first time. If you want to seek blessings of Lord Shiva, here’s what you should do as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

This Mahashivratri will be an auspicious occasion for the people belonging to Aries zodiac sign. On this day, those who fall under the Aries zodiac sign must offer sandalwood with raw milk, honey and red flowers to please Lord Shiva. You should chant “Nageshwaraya Namah". Taurus

Taureans should offer Lord Shiva curd, jasmine flowers and Bilva (bael) leaves. You must recite Rudrashtakam. This will bring prosperity in your business and profession. Gemini

Gemini individuals should offer sugarcane juice and Datura flowers to Lord Shiva. To achieve success, chant the Panchakshari mantra of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’. Cancer

Anoint Lord Shiva with bhang. To avoid health issues, read Rudrashtadhyayi. Students looking for academic success should offer fig flowers to the Lord on this auspicious occasion. Leo

Those who fall under the zodiac sign of Leo can elevate their political career or business by offering sandalwood, water, and red Kaner flowers. You must also recite Shiva Chalisa to get rid of all your problems. Virgo

To please Lord Shiva and to seek his blessings, offer Him bael leaves. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, chant the Panchakshari mantra. Offer the lord with bhaang mixed water for harmonious cooperation of adults at home. Libra

This day is lucky for the Libra zodiac sign. Those in the field of academics should offer milk with ghee, sweets with saffron and candies to Lord Shiva. Anoint the idol with fragrant oil as well. For creative success, chant the Shiva Sahasranamam Stotra. Scorpio

For financial success, Scorpio individuals must offer the Lord water infused with honey or sugar, rose flowers and roots of bael tree. On this Holy day, make sure you chant Rudrashtak. Sagittarius

For a successful career and to make all your desires come true, you must smear the idol of Lord Shiva with saffron milk, yellow flowers and kheer. If you want a child, make sure to recite the Shiva Panchakshara Stotra and Shivashtakam. Capricorn

Chant “Parvatinathay Namah" on Maha Shivratri. Seek the blessings of the Lord by offering Him sesame oil and bael leaves along with Datura flowers. Aquarius

For new and better opportunities, Aquarians must recite Shivashtakam. If you wish for a child offer the Lord coconut water, sugarcane juice, and mustard oil. Pisces

Chant the Shiva Panchakshari mantra 108 times with a sandalwood garland around the idol. To increase the status of your business or family, make sure to offer the Lord water mixed with saffron, Panchamrit, curd, milk, and yellow flowers.

