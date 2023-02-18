MAHA SHIVARATRI 2023: As per the Hindu calendar, Mahashivratri is celebrated on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi of Falgun month. This year it is being celebrated today on February 18. Married and unmarried women, as well as Hindu devotees, observe fast on this day to please Lord Shiva and the Goddess Shakti. It is said that observing fast on Mahashivratri helps the unmarried women to find their ideal partner. It also blesses them with a happy married life.

On Mahashivratri 2023, devotees can start their day with devotional songs and bhajans to seek the blessings of the divine:

Aayi Shivratri Aayi

These bhajan by Lakhbir Singh Lakkha celebrates the festival by rejoicing in the name of Lord Shiva. The lyrics written by Raj Pal Sharma will make you dance in the happiness of the festivities.

Aayo Aayo Re Shivratri Tyohaar

Sung by Tripti Shakya from the album Dulha Bane Bholenath marks the wedding night of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The bhajan talks about how the world resembles Varanasi on the day of Shivratri.

Namo Namo

From Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, the devotional song Namo Namo talks about the greatness of Lord Shiva. Sung by Amit Trivedi, the song is dedicated to Lord Shiva and how he guides his devotees.

Ajab Hai Teri Maya

This Shiv bhajan by Sukhwinder Singh about the temples and dhams dedicated to Lord Shiva. Also known as the destroyer of the world, Lord Shiva is worshipped in this song.

Shiv Sama Rahe

Hansraj Raghuwanshi has sung this song for Lord Shiva, explaining how he resides in the hearts of all his devotees and guide them towards the right path with fearlessness and strength.

Apart from these, you can always listen to Shiv bhajans online, which will be played live on several channels on music streaming platforms.

