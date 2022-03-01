Mahashivratri 2022: Add Dazzle to Your Festive Looks With These Rudraksha Jewellery Sets

MAHASHIVRATRI 2022: Mahashivratri is being celebrated today on March 1. Apart from adhering to the rituals, maintaining a day-long fast, people also love socialising and celebrating the festival by dressing up beautifully. “Shringar" adds a nice touch to the festive fervour.

Check out these fantastic jewellery sets to deck yourselves during this auspicious occasion:

The most appropriate accessory that comes to mind when one thinks of Mahashivratri is Rudraksha. You can pick a Rudraksha jewellery as it is known to have immense significance and embodies the essence of Lord Shiva.

ALSO READ: Happy Mahashivratri 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Maha Shivratri

Advertisement

Rudraksha Garland

Wear this divine garland endowed with the goodness of nature and feel more connected with the deity.

Rudraksha earring

A beautiful earring with rudraksh embedded in it would make you look lovely, and will give you that ethnic touch.

Rudraksha bracelets

If you wish to ditch the usual bracelets that you wear on a daily basis, go for the beautiful bracelets studded with rudraksh beads, seamlessly.

Lord Shiva pendant and ear studs

Advertisement

You may also opt for gold or silver or copper chains with the image of Shiva embedded in it to nail the ethnic look. Some jewellery provide options in the form of ‘trishul’, ‘damru’ engraved on the pendant.

Lord Shiva rings

If you prefer rings then there are some amazing rings available in gold and silver. These rings could be found with the engravings of the symbol of Shiva in them.

Apart from these jewellery sets, you can also choose to stun in traditional ornaments to mark the grand occasion. For example, you could make a terrific fashion statement by wearing:

Pearl necklaces, ear rings, bangles

Oxidised silver jhumkas, necklace

Gem studded choker necklaces

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.