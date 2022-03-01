Mahashivratri 2022: Easy-to-cook Recipes to Make Phool Makhana Kheer for Shivratri Prasad

MAHASHIVRATRI 2022: One of the most significant Hindu festivals, Mahashivratri falls today on March 1 this year. Celebrated with great devotion, devotees observe fast and worship Lord Shiva. It is important to consume the right vrat-friendly food so that you remain healthy and energised despite the fasting. Phool Makhana (or lotus seed) kheer is a favorite prasadam that you must try to have while fasting. It is a highly recommended dish that is easy to make, and keeps you full for long.

ALSO READ: Happy Mahashivratri 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Maha Shivratri

Advertisement

Ahead of this auspicious celebration, find out how to make Makhana Kheer:

Ingredients Required

Lotus seed: 250-300 gm

250-300 gm Milk: 500 ml (preferably full cream milk)

500 ml (preferably full cream milk) Ghee or clarified butter: 4 tablespoon

4 tablespoon Almonds: 8-10

8-10 Sugar: 130 gm (may use jaggery as an alternative)

130 gm (may use jaggery as an alternative) Cashew nut: 8-10

8-10 Pistachios: 5-6

5-6 Green cardamom powder: ½ tablespoon

½ tablespoon 1 pinch saffron

Steps to Prepare Makhana Kheer:

1. Boil milk in a deep bottomed pan over medium flame.

2. On a low flame, heat a non-stick pan with ghee in it. Then roast the almonds, cashews, and makhana till they turn golden and become crunchy.

Note: Don’t make them too crunchy.

3. Now grind the roasted makhana and half of the roasted nuts in a mixer. (Keep other half of the nuts aside). The consistency of the grounded mixture should be powdery.

Advertisement

4. Then add sugar in the pan of the boiling milk and stir. Following this, add cardamom powder and saffron to the mixture and continue to stir nicely.

5. When the aforementioned ingredients are mixed well, add the powdered mixture of roasted ingredients to the boiling milk. You need to continue to stir well to ensure there are no lumps in the mixture and that milk doesn’t stick to the bottom. Scrape the sides of the pan while stirring. Cook it for about 10-12minutes to get a soft consistency.

6. Let the mixture simmer for another 5 minutes and turn off the flame. Garnish it with pistachios and remaining coarsely grounded nuts and enjoy the yummy warm kheer.

7. Your delectable dessert packed with the goodness of nutrition is ready. Relish this special pudding to your heart’s content this Mahashivratri.

Advertisement

8. You can also refrigerate it and have it later on.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.