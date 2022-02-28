Mahashivratri 2022: Here's How to Celebrate Maha Shivratri Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MAHASHIVRATRI 2022: One of the holiest Hindu nights which celebrates Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s wedding night is Mahashivratri. Devotees celebrate this day with excitement and enthusiasm. Week-long preparations are made for the big day. People observe a fast during the day and stay awake for the whole night chanting mantras to impress the Lord. The moon also goes missing on the day, which makes it the darkest night of the year.

From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, devotees attend functions in their locality, specially made for the night. However, amid the pandemic, public gatherings have been restricted. The duo of Shiv and Shakti is considered the epitome of love, power, togetherness and peace. While events that mark the initiation of their bond are stalled, Mahashivratri can still be celebrated amid the pandemic.

Attend virtual event

The Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu draws thousands of pilgrims and priests across the country. But the pandemic has seen a dip in the number of visitors. Similarly, temples like Haridwar in Uttarakhand and Babulnath in Mumbai are also flooded with visitors every year, but the numbers have subsequently dropped since the pandemic.

Several temple authorities arrange for virtual darshan for their devotees. If any temple management is allowing devotees to enter the premises, it should be properly disinfected and all Covid-19 protocols should be followed.

Celebrate at home

Mahashivratri is also the day to meditate and concentrate while chanting Lord Shiva’s mantras. Find a positive corner in your home and spend the night meditating and chanting mantras like ‘Om Namah Shivaya. If you have a Shiv Linga at home, perform an Abhishekam with milk, curd and honey.

