Mahashivratri 2022: What is Panchamrit? Importance and How to Make it for Lord Shiva at Home?

MAHASHIVRATRI 2022: Mahashivratri will be celebrated across India on March 1, this year. The festival to honour Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is also seen as a festival of their reunion. On this occasion, people pray to the Shivling and present offerings like Bel leaves, honey, milk, and curd to worship the Lord. Applying vermillion to the Shivling is also virtuous. Some people believe that offering Panchamrit to the deity is a good omen because it is auspicious and highly pleasing.

What is Panchamrit?

Advertisement

On Mahashivratri, devotees offer Panchamrit to God, which is later distributed as prasad, amongst the devotees. Panchamrit is a significant prasad used in several pujas and is said to be auspicious. The Panchamrit includes 5 ingredients that are easily available in any Indian household. It is also a healthy drink that purifies the body and benefits in several ways.

ALSO READ: Happy Mahashivratri 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Maha Shivratri

The word Panchamrit is a combination of Pancha (5) and Amrit (nectar of Gods). It is believed that the drink emerged from the Samudra Manthan. The five ingredients used to make this drink, when mixed in the right quantity, enhance the quality and give better results. It is also said to have medicinal values which heal and nurture the human body to increase immunity. It also promotes skin and hair complexion.

Advertisement

How to make Panchamrit?

Advertisement

The ingredients used to make Panchamrit are curd, milk, sugar, honey, and ghee. It is called the drinks of Gods. You will need 5 tbsp of curd, 1 cup of milk, 1 teaspoon honey, 1 teaspoon ghee, and 1 tbsp powdered sugar. Mix all the ingredients in a large bowl and garnish the prasad with Tulsi leaves. In the Panchamrit, milk signifies purity and Honey adds sweetness. Ghee is for victory and sugar is for happiness, while the curd is for prosperity and good luck.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.