Mahashivratri 2022: Kangana Ranaut, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sara Ali Khan and Other Celeb-inspired Looks for Lord Shiva Puja

MAHASHIVRATRI 2022: One of the biggest and most significant Hindu festivals, Mahashivratri is round the corner. People celebrate the joyous occasion by praying, offering puja, and fasting. But what also forms an integral part is getting decked up in traditional, Indian outfits. If you are looking for some fashion ideas ahead of the Mahashivratri celebrations, here are five celeb-inspired looks:

This Mahashivratri, taking a cue from Raveena Tandon’s sartorial choice. Dressing up in an ethnic Rajasthani suit would be a great fashion idea. As can be seen in the photo, she dons a classy white dupatta, emerald green kurta, straight pants and looks amazing.

There’s nothing like donning a white-hued traditional saree during rituals. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dreamy white saree is a pure delight as it radiates such a positive vibe.

Up your fashion game by opting for an orange or saffron coloured saree with a golden border just like the one Kangana Ranaut can be seen wearing. It’s an ideal colour during religious celebrations and imparts a lovely festive glow. Team it up with a white flower gajra and stun like a celebrity.

If you want to keep the look easy, breezy and simple then opt for this cotton, turquoise salwar kameez as you worship Shiva. It’s a no-nonsense attire that is super comfy and yet beautiful as shown by Kangana.

This Sara Ali Khan’s light pink lehenga choli would be apt for your evening festivities. Nude lips, minimal makeup, curls left open to cover your forehead would lend a vibrant touch to your entire look.

Alia Bhatt’s gorgeous red and pink suit is the perfect ethnic attire suited for Mahashivratri. Teamed with a breezy tulle dupatta, red pants, and big danglers, it accentuates the desi look.

Opt for a blue outfit like Madhuri Dixit’s and dazzle during the grand night of worship. Blue is (Neelkanth) Shiva’s preferred colour after all.

What will you be wearing this Mahashivratri?

