Mahashivratri 2022 on March 1: History, Significance, Rituals and Mantras to Help You Seek Blessings Of Lord Shiva

MAHASHIVRATRI 2022: Mahashivratri will be celebrated on March 1, this year. It is an annual Hindu festival celebrated to honour Lord Shiva, one of the principal deities of Hinduism. According to Hindu mythology, the Lord performs the heavenly dance of creation, preservation and destruction on this day, also known as Shiv Tandav. Mahashivratri is celebrated on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi of the Falgun month according to the Hindu calendar.

Mahashivratri: History and Significance

There are several stories regarding Mahashivratri. One of them says that during Samudra Manthan, a pot emerged from the ocean consisting of poison, which terrified all deities as well as demons. Lord Shiva stepped in to help and drank the poison, thus saving the world.

On this day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were believed to have gotten married. On this occasion, people observe a fast to find suitable life partners. The major Indian festival, observed across the country, also marks the remembrance of ‘overcoming darkness and ignorance in life’. The celebration of this festival originated back in the 5th century. In regions of Kashmir, this festival is celebrated by the name Har-ratri.

Mahashivratri 2022: Shubh Muhrat and Rituals

The puja can be performed from March 1 at 06:21 pm to March 2 at 06:45 am. People observing a fast should start the day by taking a bath early in the morning during the Brahma Muhrat. Meditate and offer prayers to Lord Shiva. If you have idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, you can place them next to each other and perform puja. Another auspicious muhurat note starts from 3:16 am on Tuesday, March 1 and will end at 10 am on Wednesday, March 2.

Mahashivratri 2022: Mantras to Chant on Shiv Ratri

People can chant the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra: ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम्।उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान मृत्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात्॥

You can also chant Shiva’s Mantra 101 times: ऊँ नम: शिवाय

