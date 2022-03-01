MAHASHIVRATRI 2022: One of the most significant among the sacred festivals of India, Mahashivratri celebrates the Grace of Shiva, who is the Hindu god of destruction and regeneration. Lord Shiva is considered as the First Guru or the Adi Guru, for whom the Yogic tradition originates. Maha Shivratri is the night when Lord Shiva performed the Tandava Nritya or the dance of preservation and destruction. It is celebrated on the 13th night and 14th day of every lunar month.

The Shivratri in the last month of the Hindu calendar, which is the month of Falgun (Phalguna), is Mahashivratri which means “the Great Night of Shiva". And it takes place just before the arrival of spring, usually in February or March in the Western calendar. This year it will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 1. Here is the list of some Telugu songs that will induce you into a state of euphoria. Take a look at it.

Siva Siva Sambho

Siva Siva Sambho is an Indian film pop song, which was released in 1958. The 3-minute song belongs to the Naagula Chavithi album and was sung by P.B Sreenivas.

Oh Mahadeva

Released in 1966, Oh Mahadeva is devoted to Lord Shiva. The Indian film pop song was sung by P. Susheela for the Telugu film Paramanandayya Sishyula Katha.

Lingashtakam

Lingashtakam belongs to the music album called Music years of Sandalwood and was sung by legendary Indian playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. The song was released in 1976.

Om Mahaprana Deepam

This is a very popular devotional song from the film Sri Manjunatha (2001) starring Chiranjeevi and Arjun Sarja. The famous Telugu song was sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

Ee Paadam

This popular song was sung by veteran singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam for the movie Sri Manjunatha in the year 2001. Fans can enjoy this song on Spotify.

