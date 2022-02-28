Mahashivratri 2022: What is Great Night of Shiva? Chant These Mantras to Rejuvenate Yourself!

MAHASHIVRATRI 2022: Lord Shiva is known to be the deity of time and death. Within the Trimurti, he’s known as the ‘Destroyer’, the Supreme Lord who creates, protects and transforms the Universe. The other two deities included in the Trimurti are Brahma and Vishnu. Mahashivratri is celebrated annually to honour Lord Shiva. It is known to be the darkest night of the year, and since ages and has been the night of great powerful Shiva. According to the Hindu tradition, the moon disappears on this night and the spiritual event is celebrated by chanting mantras.

On this day, there is a natural upsurge in the human body. It is also believed that staying awake on this night with a vertical spine posture leads to health benefits to those on a religious path. People observe a full day fast on this day. Young girls believe that fasting on this day will help them get a suitable groom for marriage.

Mahashivratri 2022: Mantras to chant

Om Namah Shivay

This Mantra is chanted to eliminate fear from your mind. It creates a pure vibration in itself. Om Namo Bhagwate Rudraay

This mantra is chanted to seek blessings from Lord Rudra and Lord Shiva. Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Vidmahe Mahadevaya Deemahi Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat

When one finds difficulty in concentrating, one can chant this mantra to increase concentration and focus. Om Trayambakam Yajamahe

Om Trayambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtiwardham

Urwarukmivbandhanaan Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat

This mantra is chanted to increase longevity. Karpur Gauram Karunavataram

Karpur Gauram Karunavataram, Sansara Saram Bhujagendra Haram,

Sada Vasantam Hridaya Ravinder, Bhavam Bhavani Sahitam Namami

This Lord Shiva mantra is chanted for health, wealth and prosperity. Om Sarva Mangal

Om Sarva Mangal Manglaye Shive Sarvaarth Sadhike

Sharanye Trayambake Gauri Narayaani NamostuTe

This mantra is chanted to enlighten our souls. Vashisthen kritam stotram

Vashisthen kritam stotram sarva rog nivaranam, sarvasamparkaram shighram putrapautradivardhanam

This mantra is to eliminate poverty from our lives.

