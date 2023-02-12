Mahashivratri 2023 Celebrations at Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Centre: Tickets Price, When and Where to Watch Online on February 18?

CELEBRATE MAHASHIVRATRI 2023 WITH SADHGURU: Mahashivratri is among the most significant festivals for Hindus. On this day, devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast and pray to seek his blessings. The festival of Mahashivratri will be observed on Saturday, February 18 this year. Several states in the nation have holidays for schools and offices in Mahashivratri. On this day, people worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Mahashivratri typically occurs in late February or early March. It is believed that one should worship Lord Shiva and offer prayers during the Shubh Muhurat of Mahashivratri.

Advertisement

Mahashivratri 2023 at Isha Yoga Centre

The Isha Yoga Centre of Sadhguru has been celebrating Mahashivratri, its greatest celebration of the year, for several years now. Devotees will be awake and energised throughout the Isha Mahashivratri night with music, dancing, and cultural performances from a variety of renowned performers. Visitors to the Isha Center come from all across the nation to join in the Mahashivratri festivities.

Mahashivratri 2023 at Isha Yoga Centre: Tickets Price and More

The Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, at the foothills of Velliangiri, will host the Mahashivratri 2023 Celebration with Sadhguru. Individuals must reserve a spot in advance if they plan on attending the prayers and celebration. There are tickets available at various price points that one can select from.

Devotees may purchase the tickets at isha.sadhguru.org/mahashivratri. The pricing of the tickets is as per the seating plan and proximity to the dais for limited seats on a first come first serve basis.

The ticket prices are as follows

Advertisement

Rs. 50,000 for Ganga

Rs. 25,000 for Yamuna

Rs. 10,000 for Mahanadi

Rs. 5,000 for Narmada

Rs. 5,000 for Brahmaputra

Rs. 2,500 for Godavari

Rs. 1,000 for Cauvery

Rs. 500 for Tapi

Rs. 0 for Tamiraparani.

In accordance with the selections, a seat will be assigned to the devotees who participate in the Mahashivratri celebration at the Isha Yoga Center.

Where to Watch Mahashivratri Celebrations At Isha Yoga Centre?

The Mahashivratri Celebrations At Isha Yoga Centre can be live-streamed on Sadhguru’s official YouTube channel from 6 PM onwards on February 18. Additionally, you may also access the live streaming on the official website of Isha Yoga Centre - https://isha.sadhguru.org/mahashivratri/live-webstream/

Last year, Isha Mahashivratri was live-streamed online and also telecasted on all major television networks in English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and various other regional languages.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here