Mahashivratri 2023: Famous Lord Shiva Temples to Visit in Mumbai

HAPPY MAHASHIVRATRI 2023: Mahashivratri will be celebrated this year on February 18. On this day, the devotees worship Lord Shiva and keep fast through the day. Devotees visit temples in large numbers on this day to worship Lord Shiva. Many devotees spend the entire night lighting the lamp at Shiva temples.

Like many other cities of Maharashtra, Mumbai is also home to many ancient and famous Shiva temples. Mahashivratri festivities are not complete without visiting a temple and if you want to witness some spectacular celebrations on this auspicious day in Mumbai, you can plan a visit to some of these temples.

Here are popular Shiva temples in Mumbai to visit:

Walkeshwar Temple

The Walkeshwar temple is significant to Mumbai both historically and culturally. Located on Malabar Hill in South Mumbai, the temple was constructed by the Shilahara Dynasty roughly a thousand years ago. The temple is devoted to Lord Shiva. The name has been derived from Valuka Ishwar, as it is believed that the Shivling worshipped at the temple was made of sand.

Twice, in the seventeenth century and again in the 1950s, the temple underwent modifications. Grand events are held here on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Babulnath Temple

The existing Babulnath Shiva temple was constructed in the 1890s. The temple’s building is exquisite, and it is one of Mumbai’s most well-known temples, drawing thousands of devotees daily. Located on a small hillock near Girgaum Chowpatty, it is conveniently accessible and open from five in the morning to ten at night.

The original temple was constructed in the 12th century, and the idols were discovered during the 18th century after the temple had been buried. The four original 12th-century idols worshipped at the temple are of Shiva, Ganesh, Hanuman, and Parvati.

Ambreshwar Shiva Temple

Chhittaraja, a monarch of the Silhara dynasty, constructed the Ambreshwar Shiva Temple in the 11th century, making it one of the few centuries-old temples in the area to have survived completely. However, according to other local tales, the Pandavas are claimed to have built the temple overnight as they were looking for sanctuary during their exile.

Since they were only here for one night, they were unable to finish the temple and that’s why the roof is still unfinished. The temple is just 47km away from Mumbai and is a popular weekend getaway for Mumbaikars.

