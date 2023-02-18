Sabudana khichdi is mostly prepared in all Indian households during fasting and festivals. The traditional recipe is not only delicious in taste but is also super healthy to eat. As sabudana is rich in carbohydrates, it also has a good source of energy, is easy to digest and prevents constipation. Sabudana khichdi with vegetables and peanuts makes it a healthy food option to include in your meals.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, the devotees of Lord Shiva keep fast and prepare sabudana khichdi as a prasad. So, here’s a quick recipe for making tasty and delicious sabudana khichdi.

Ingredients to make sabudana khichdi

Sago or Sabudana - 1 bowl

Peanuts - 1/2 bowl

Potato - 1

Chopped Coriander Leaves - 1 tsp

Chopped Green chilli - 2

Lemon - 1

Curry Leaves - 7 to 8

Cumin Seeds - 1 tsp

Ghee/Oil - 1 Tablespoon

Rock salt - as per taste

Method for making sabudana khichdi

Firstly, clean and wash sabudana and soak it in water for 2-3 hours. During this time, it will become soft and puffed. After this, take a pan and put peanuts in it and fry them on a low flame, till it becomes golden brown. Now, turn off the gas and let them cool down and grind the peanuts coarsely.

Then, add some ghee or oil in a pan. Add cumin seeds, curry leaves and green chillies to hot oil and fry all the ingredients. After this, add chopped potatoes and cook them. When the potatoes become soft, add soaked sabudana and mix it well.

Now, cover the pan and let the sabudana cook for some time. After 5 minutes, add rock salt as per the taste and the crushed peanuts, and green coriander leaves on top of it and mix all the ingredients well. Now, add some lemon juice and let the khichdi cook for another 2-3 minutes. After this, turn off the gas, and garnish it with green coriander leaves. The delicious sabudana khichdi is ready to serve. You can also enjoy this dish with curd.

