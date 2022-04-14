Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Celebrate the Auspicious Day with These Lip-smacking Traditional Dishes

The most auspicious day for Jains, Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated by the community across the globe. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. Mahavir Jayanti falls on the 13th day of the Chaitra month. On this auspicious day, the rath yatra is carried out with the idol of Lord Mahavira and the devotees visit temples, worship the idol, seek god’s blessings and prepare delicious traditional delicacies.

Of course, any festival or celebration is incomplete without scrumptious food dishes. And when it comes to Mahavir Jayanti, we all know that Jains prefer a sattvik diet, which doesn’t even include onion and garlic. A meal made from natural products is preferred by Jains because it doesn’t involve death of a living creature.

However, these restrictions do not stop Jains from enjoying mouth-watering meals. So, this Mahavir Jayanti, we have curated a list of some delicious traditional Jain dishes:

Sabudana Kheer

The first and foremost necessity of any festival is having a sweet dish. This year on Mahavir Jayanti, you can bring sweetness to your household with Sabudana Kheer, which is a creamy pudding made with sago. Ananas Panna

Why let harsh summer spoil your festive mood? This year, beat the heat in Jain style, by trying the tasty fruity recipe of ananas (pineapple) panna. It includes pineapple pulp, lime juice, and black salt. Palak Makhana

It’s a north Indian gravy dish made with roasted makhana and prepared after blending it in a creamy palak gravy. Gujarati Dal

The lip-smacking Gujarati dal is a one-stop solution for the burst of flavours in your mouth. This sweet, tangy, and spicy dal will perfectly accompany any dry sabzi in your main course or you can simply serve it with jeera rice. Lauki Paneer Kofta curry

This delicious flavourful curry will make the perfect menu for your house gathering on Mahavir Jayanti. To make your menu unforgettable, serve this with jeera rice or veg pulao.

