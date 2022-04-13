Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Date, History and Significance of the Jain festival

Mahavir Jayanti, a significant festival for people of Jain faith, is celebrated to mark the birthday of the 24th and last spiritual leader of Jainism, Lord Mahavir. This year, Mahavir Jayanti falls on April 14, while people celebrated the festival on April 25 last year. Mahavir Jayanti also marks the 13th day of the Chaitra month of Hindu calendar. On the auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti, let’s know more about the festival, its history and significance.

Mahavir Jayanti 2022 Date

As mentioned above, Mahavir Jayanti this year is being celebrated on April 14. The day generally falls in the months of March or April.

Mahavir Jayanti History

Lord Mahavir is said to be born on the 13th day of Chaitra month of Hindu calendar in 599 BC. His birthplace is Kundalagrama, Bihar where several temples of Lord Mahavir exist today. He is also considered the founder of Jainism, and was the 24th and last Tirthankar of the faith. Tirthankara is the teacher who imparts religious knowledge.

He was born as prince Vardhamana in the Ikshvaku Dynasty. With no interest in becoming an emperor, he left all the worldly possessions and his home at the age of 30. He went in the search for truth and witnessed human sufferings and their pains in his journey. He lived an ordinary life and ultimately achieved enlightenment.

He did not stop and continued his journey where he preached to people how they can attain moksha (peace), and freedom from the cycle of birth, life and misery.

Mahavir Jayanti Significance

Mahavir Jayanti is considered the biggest day for the people of Jain faith. Lord Mahavir set up five rules for humans to achieve moksha and these are Ahimsa (non-violence), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (celibacy), Satya (truth) and Aparigraha (non-possession).

People mark this day by organising Rath Yatra, worshipping Lord Mahavir, and donating to the poor.

