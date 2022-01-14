Makar Sankranti 2022: Donate Urad Dal Khichdi to the Needy. Here's How You Cook it

Makar Sankranti is being celebrated for two days this year, on January 14 and 15. According to the Hindu calendar, this is due to the location-based Panchang and Punyakal. Makar Sankranti is celebrated on the day the Sun enters Capricorn. According to the traditions of Hinduism, people start auspicious work and donate things made of sesame. They also cook khichdi made of urad dal which is rich in iron and protein and donate it to needy ones.

You can also donate urad dal khichdi on Makar Sankranti 2022. It is very easy to make.

Advertisement

Urad Dal Khichdi Ingredients: 1 cup urad dal, 4 cups rice, 2 teaspoon cumin, 4 pinch heeng, 1 teaspoon red pepper powder, 5 teaspoon ghee, and salt

Urad Dal Khichdi Recipe: To make urad dal khichdi, wash the urad dal and rice thoroughly and soak them in lukewarm water for half an hour. After this wash them again with water 2-3 times. Now, put the cooker on the gas, heat it and add desi ghee. Next, add cumin and heeng in it. If you want, you can also add whole red chillies to it.

Now, add urad dal, rice, red chilli powder, and salt. Pour about 6-7 glasses of water and keep it on medium flame. After this, let 2-3 whistles come from the pressure cooker. You can distribute this khichdi among the poor on Makar Sankranti. You can also serve raita with it.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all across the country on January 14. It marks the arrival of the spring season and marks the first Hindu harvest festival in the country. People worship the Sun God on this day and enjoy the flying kites.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.